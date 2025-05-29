Women’s fashion: what’s trending

If your type of spring cleaning includes a wardrobe refresh, read on to discover four fashion trends that will have you dopamine dressing your way into sunnier weather and sunnier dispositions. We spoke to GR fashion experts Ilze Vizulis, Director of Women’s at luxury boutique A.K. Rikk’s and Carmen Foster, owner of local boutique COVET to get the latest on what’s trending in style this spring.

Vitamin Sea

From “fisherman aesthetic” to fisherman sandals, water-inspired, colorful dressing is making waves this season (pun intended), with oversized, cable-knits and sardine-inspired accessories, embrace the laid- back maritime lifestyle.

Ilze Vizulis: You’ll be seeing a lot of nautical inspiration as sea creature prints.

Carmen Foster : Anything quirky and ‘food related’ prints are huge. Think lobsters, lemons, cherries and cocktail themes. Nautical and crochet moments are still always relevant for spring with bold stripes and intricately knit details.

Vacay Vibes

With temps warming up, embody the vacation mindset whether you’re planning a Greek Isle getaway or catching rays in your backyard. The resort-chic look is trending, featuring soft colors, breezy pants and easy-to-style sets.

IV: I’m really excited about the developments we’re seeing in linen this season, both in quality as well an update in style. Linen is going to be a must-have for effortless and chic dressing for your next vacation or summer outing.

CF: Matching sets are more popular than ever. The versatility and “more bang for your buck” aspects are speaking to everyone.

Dreamy Cowgirl

Western trends are here to stay, with a resurgence of elevated country-inspired vibes that skew a bit more 70’s-inspired, with dark denim, cowgirl boots with flowy dresses and soft suede. Queue up Cowboy Carter, Kelsea Ballerini or the folk-pop artist of your choice and ride into the spring season.

CF: Denim tops and dresses are all over right now. Think bustier, corset denim tops, button front vests that double as a top. Chocolate brown is a hot color, and boho styles are making a comeback with flowy, gauzy fabrics and silhouettes.

Girly Pop

Spring is truly for the girls this season with fantastical florals and all things ultra-feminine. With trending colors like pink, cornflower blue and cherry red, perfect the dollhouse-like, Polly-Pocket look with tie tops, luxe accessories and colorful barrettes.

CF: Bubble hems on skirts and dresses along with contrast/mixed media dresses (think ribbed tank on top connected to a bubble hem skirt). The tie-bow front tops and sweaters are still having their moment in spring with new pastel color ways and prints.

Style Refresh Tips

IV: A.K. Rikk’s personal stylists are here to make it easy and fun for you. I always say that if you don’t know what to wear, you probably don’t have enough basics. Start by investing in timeless staples to build a capsule wardrobe that offers endless options to mix-and-match.

CF: Spring and summer are the perfect times to play with new trends. Add some bolder prints and colors to your basic staples. Try a new silhouette of denim, like the barrel or wide crop styles that are trending. Fashion is fun and an expression of your personality and creative desires, don’t fall into “fashion rules”.

Ilze Vizulis: @thefashionforefront

COVET: @covet_gr