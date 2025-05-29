Summer kicks off in Kentwood

Kentwood residents are in for a treat this Saturday, May 31, at the annual Kickoff to Summer Celebration, a lively outdoor festival that promises family fun, food and entertainment to usher in the season.

Hosted by the City of Kentwood, the event runs from noon to 8 p.m. May 31 on the grounds surrounding City Hall, located at 4900 Breton Ave. SE. The free-to-attend celebration is open to community members of all ages.

“We’re eager to welcome the start of another beautiful summer with our Kickoff to Summer Celebration,” Kentwood Parks and Recreation Director Val Romeo said. “With delicious food, live music and plenty of local vendors, this popular annual event brings together family, friends and neighbors for a memorable day.”

More than 20 food trucks are expected to line the festival grounds, offering a range of eats—from barbecue and burritos to baked goods and frozen treats. A beer tent will be on site as well, featuring local craft brews, including selections from Railtown Brewing Company.

Live music will fill the air throughout the day with performances by DJ Snax, Lil Rascals and Pretty Kool.

Shoppers can browse more than 15 artisan vendors beginning at 1 p.m., with offerings that include handmade jewelry, clothing, artwork and sweet treats. Vendor prices will vary.

Families with children can enjoy a dedicated kids zone open from 1 to 6 p.m., complete with face painting, yard games, an obstacle course and two foam party sessions.

The city’s gold sponsors for the event include Bloom Sluggett, PC; Metronet; Sabo PR; Triangle Construction Inc.; and MSU Federal Credit Union. Silver sponsors are Arie Nol Auto Center and Moonlight Graphics Inc., and copper sponsors include The Joint Chiropractic and Renewal by Andersen.

More information and volunteer opportunities are available at Kentwood.us/KickoffToSummer.