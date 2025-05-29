Smitten with the Mitten at hidden gem

I recently happened upon a restaurant I hadn’t been to before, and wow, what a delicious surprise it was! This hidden gem, Noble Restaurant, is tucked away at 1851 44th St SW in Wyoming, offers pick up & delivery, and a relaxed atmosphere for breakfast or lunch where patrons can enjoy “thoughtfully sourced American comfort food.”

Noble is unique in that they offer truly delicious meals for all diets. Vegan? No problem. Not vegan? You’re in good hands.

I couldn’t say ‘no’ to the “Mitten Breakfast Pizza,” served on a house made biscuit crust, shaped to look like the state of Michigan, topped with nitrate free ham, house made sausage, onion, green pepper, scrambled eggs, hollandaise sauce, tomato, oregano, fresh basil, feta and cheddar. This unique ‘pizza’ was like nothing I’ve tasted before. Just writing about it has me drooling onto my keyboard.

Noble offers “inclusive eating, serving honest, natural, scratch-made meals for breakfast and lunch; free from artificial colors & flavors, high fructose corn syrup, and artificial nitrates. Noble is proud to offer many vegetarian and vegan options.” Everyone at the table agreed: the quality of the ingredients used at Noble is undeniably next level.

The staff at Noble was knowledgeable and made great recommendations (but seriously, try the Michigan ‘pizza’). The chef was accommodating in customizing an order for a member of our group who is more particular, and the atmosphere was casual, laid back, and friendly. Noble has become my new favorite ‘go to’ when I want to get out of the house for breakfast or brunch.

So, check it out, this hidden gem will keep you coming back for more. Open Monday–Saturday, 6 a.m.–2:30 p.m.; Sunday, 8 a.m.–2:30 p.m.