Moving company takes on prom — no fairy godmother required

With prom season just around the corner, the pressure to find the perfect dress — without blowing the budget — is already setting in for many West Michigan families. But one Michigan-born company is stepping in to make sure every student gets their moment.

Two Men and a Truck — which got its start in Lansing before growing into a worldwide brand — is once again turning its West Michigan roots into action. Its Grand Rapids team, alongside Townsquare Media, is hosting the third annual “Glam It Forward” giveaway, a community effort aimed at helping local students get prom-ready at no cost.

The idea is simple: take one night that can feel out of reach and make it accessible, joyful and maybe even a little magical — no fairy godmother required.

The giveaway runs Saturday, March 28, from 9 a.m. to noon at the company’s Comstock Park location, 284 Dodge Court, Suite 104. Students can browse a wide selection of dresses, shoes and accessories on a first-come, first-served basis, with one dress per person.

And there’s plenty to choose from. After distributing more than 500 dresses over the past two years, organizers say this year’s event will feature more than 600 dresses, plus all the extras needed to pull a look together.

It’s the kind of community-driven effort the company says reflects its core mission.

“Giving back to the community is what we love to do … and seeing this event come together for a third year … shows the power of teamwork,” said Morgan Nelson, director of marketing and communications, noting that when businesses rally around a shared goal of helping people in need, “nothing is impossible.”

That spirit will be on display throughout the morning, with local partners on-site and added perks like MAC lipstick samples and coupons for free updos at Douglas J Salon.

There’s still time for the community to play a role, too.

Organizers are actively collecting donations of shoes and accessories in the days leading up to the event. Items can be dropped off at the Comstock Park location — giving locals a chance to clear out their closets and help someone else step into prom night feeling confident, celebrated and fully dressed for the occasion.