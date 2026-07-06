Art of Glass

Dale Chihuly’s relationship with the Meijer family dates back to the early 2000s, and over the years, his work has become a familiar and much-anticipated presence at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park. Now he’s back with the largest and most comprehensive body of work he’s ever shown there.

Chihuly “stans” (internet slang for highly devoted fans) will not be disappointed; I certainly wasn’t. The Chihuly at Meijer Gardens exhibition winds its way through the interior galleries, revealing decades of work brought to life in brilliant color. Each vessel and elaborate shape are a passionate expression of what inspired the artist, whether it be the Japanese art of flower arranging, Native American blankets, sea forms, or intricate gardens.

Also on display is the Fax Room—a massive collection of Chihuly’s sketches, staging instructions, and other materials he created to support the designing of exhibitions and inform his creative processes.

“You are going to see things in that exhibition that you haven’t seen before, and that aren’t really on view in other public spaces or within other exhibitions he’s had,” said Suzanne Ramljak, vice president of collections and curatorial affairs at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park. “You can recognize Chihuly. He’s present in so many different collections and institutions, but to have a really in-depth appreciation of what he’s achieved and all the experiments and traditions that he’s inspired by; that’s what we’re offering in ‘Radiant Forms.’”

What’s more, Chihuly’s work is scattered across the expansive outdoor areas of the park, inviting guests to explore and experience all 12 installations. In true Chihuly fashion, these works range in shape, size, and color, from imposing towers built of individual glass spines to rotund spheres floating delicately on the surface of the Japanese Garden pond. His pieces feel deliberate, while also evoking a playful energy that carries you away with its whimsicality.

Perhaps what makes this exhibition most exciting is its direct tie-in to “Chihuly, Venice 2026,” a concurrent exhibition of the artist’s work in the Italian city of canals.

“Dale and his studio wanted to do a 30-year anniversary marking 1996 ‘Chihuly Over Venice,’” Ramljak said. “That was an epic project bringing 14 of his chandeliers throughout Venice on the Grand Canal. When they were seeking sponsors or partners for this project to bring two towers and one chandelier to Venice, we were one of the organizations they sought to partner with, so we’re one of the institutional partners and sponsors.”

“Chihuly at Meijer Gardens” will run from now through November 1. The indoor gallery, “Chihuly: Radiant Forms,” requires a separate, timed-entry ticket, so bear that in mind when planning your visit.