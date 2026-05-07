It’s not that far afield to accuse me of being a clothes horse. I’ve even been caught wearing skirts to the stable, and maybe that’s why I hot foot it over to Leigh’s every chance I get—to get a feel for what is new and real. And real fun.

It’s an institution in fashion, rare finds, and the feel of relaxation while experiencing true personal service and accommodations by stellar professionals—fifty years and counting, and numbers don’t lie. Others noticed at the glitzy gala marking the occasion in a September to remember last fall (2025). I am truly one of the lucky ones, as I was there in the beginning when founder Larry Leigh asked me to model for the store. My mother was with me, offering tips, as she enjoyed modeling in NYC for Barbizon.

The ambience was there as well from the beginning and, with each passing season, continues to grow. Owner Rebecca Wierda is delighted to usher in spring for West Michigan ladies, along with those who make the trek from far away, including Detroit.

Pastels and bouquets of bright garden colors are afforded by the beautiful landscapes we enjoy, and Leigh’s celebrates that.

Wierda offered that she often hears guests refer to Leigh’s as “the happy place.”

I echo those sentiments and will give my “shopping gifted geniuses” a heads-up prior to my arrival: “Hey, Ariel—hello, Jen—please start a room for me, and don’t forget the bubbly.” One can feel their breath slow and a smile appear as the triple-talented personal shoppers glide across the room, paying attention to every detail and, at times, producing magical outfits, bringing out the little girl in you.

Ariel presented a pair of chocolate leather pants for a photo shoot that fit me like a glove. A lady at my barn asked if my brother Brian made them custom for me, as he had done for her and rock greats like Kiss and Bad Company.

A smile crept across my face as I said, “These are another find at lovely Leigh’s.”

Events are a big thing on their website, or create your own like I do. “Hey, girls, who wants to go ‘find things’ at Leigh’s?”—like a custom-made Easter egg hunt. Paint the town red, bring out the Louboutin shoes, the matching gloves (my barn buddy scored for me last birthday), get dressed head-to-toe, and have fun doing it. You are your own report card, darling, so dress it like you love it!

Spring ahead and leap into luxury at leighsfashions.com, located at Breton Village, 1942 Breton Rd SE, Grand Rapids.

Editor’s note: Leigh’s, in Breton Village, is a 2026 Best of Grand Rapids winner in the women’s clothing category, and a great place to shop for a dress to wear to the annual Best of Grand Rapids Party on Friday, May 8, 2026.

Congratulations, Rebecca Wierda and to all the staff at Leigh’s!