The faces of fashion

Step inside Roman James at 620 Wealthy Street and you’re immediately greeted by more than just stylish clothing—you’re wrapped in light. With sweeping floor-to-ceiling windows on a sunny corner lot, this boutique is a breath of fresh air in every sense. Finally, a store that understands: good lighting is everything. And if you’ve ever experienced the disheartening effect of unflattering fitting room mirrors, you’re in luck—Roman James seems to do just the opposite. Trust me, every piece I tried on looked gorgeous (thank you, Debby Lopez), and my wallet felt the heat with every passing button.

Nestled between neighborhood staples—Fox Naturals and Rowster Coffee—Roman James has found a home in the epicenter of Wealthy Street’s thriving indie vibe. And with it comes a refreshingly curated selection of women’s fashion that’s more than just stylish—it’s wearable. Not just for the runway or someone 10 years younger and two sizes smaller, but for real life: graduation parties, cocktail hours, even Fourth of July picnics. I left with a chic black dress—classic tea length with a fun 60s swing—elegant but with a touch of sass.

If you were at this year’s Best of Grand Rapids party, you may have spotted local media maven Rachel Ruiz in the runner-up piece I had my eye on. She wore it beautifully, turning heads and making us all proud.

At the helm of Roman James is James Garnant and Debby Lopez, who could easily moonlight as Ken and Barbie in an alternate universe. I walked in expecting an intimidating fashionista and maybe a stoic businessman; instead, I met two people who looked like they stepped out of a fashion editorial themselves—effortlessly stylish and warm in equal measure.

Garnant, a seasoned stylist who originally moved to Grand Rapids nearly two decades ago with his partner for a medical residency, owns two additional boutiques: one in Ada that also operates as a hair salon, and another in Saugatuck-Douglas. “Our goal has always been to create spaces where people feel truly seen and to help them find confidence in finding their unique style,” said Garnant.

Lopez and Garnant had been longtime friends before deciding to collaborate on their Wealthy Street shop. Together, they launched Roman James, which held its grand opening May 15–17, along with a promotion for BISSEL Pet Foundation. “The energy was incredible,” said Lopez. “There was so much joy, and every person who walked in brought something special to the experience. We’re grateful to this community for embracing us — and so proud to have made a meaningful contribution to a cause that’s close to our hearts.”