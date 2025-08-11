Bring on the BBQ

If late summer has you thinking about picnic food—the real kind, with brisket you can slice with a fork and sides that taste like someone’s been stirring them on the stove all day—there’s a place in Kentwood that delivers every time: City BBQ, at 3050 28th Street SE. It’s the kind of spot that makes you rethink what takeout barbecue can be. Whether you’re feeding a crowd or just grabbing dinner for the family, this place turns any meal into a mini holiday. Backyard party? Check. Office potluck? Done. Thursday night dinner on a day so hot you don’t want to turn on the oven? Absolutely.

“Fourth of July is by far our busiest day of the year,” says Nick Dallas, the general manager and the unofficial master of ceremonies behind this whole smoky, savory operation. His last name really is Dallas—because sometimes, life just gets it right. And if the Fourth tops the list, Labor Day is almost certainly in the top three.

What City BBQ does best is no mystery. Meats are smoked in-house and out back, depending on the day, and served up without fuss, just flavor. Brisket is the headliner here: slow-smoked, rich, with that perfect bark around the edges. Pulled pork and chicken follow close behind, with tender texture and deep seasoning. St. Louis style ribs show up meaty and smoky, with just enough bite to make you slow down and appreciate what ribs are supposed to be.

There’s turkey breast, two types of sausage, a half slab of ribs, a half bird, and plenty of ways to turn any of it into a sandwich—or a feast.

But what really rounds things out are the sides. These aren’t filler—they’re part of the main event. There’s creamy slaw, potato salad that might remind you of your mom’s, baked beans with smoky bits of pork, and corn pudding with just the right touch of sweetness. The three-cheese mac is gooey and golden, and the collard greens, simmered with pork, are an underrated gem. Green beans with bacon? Of course. This is a place where pork finds its way into just about everything—and that’s not a complaint.

Dessert leans classic: banana pudding layered with wafers and whipped topping, or a strawberry and cream cobbler that tastes like summer.

And if you’re just stopping in for lunch, they’ve got brisket sandwiches, pulled pork tacos, and even a few salads—because variety is part of the fun.

City BBQ isn’t flashy, but it’s dependable in the best way. It’s the kind of place you call when you want a cookout without the cleanup, a backyard party without the prep. Where you show up, fill your table, and maybe eat a little more than you meant to—because everything’s just that good.