Second-to-last performer series second to none

On Thursday evenings throughout the summer, Downtown Holland bursts to life with fire breathers, henna artists, and the pulse of live music. The swoosh of a brush glides across skin, breakdancers spin to the rhythm, and children mirror their moves. The Gentex Street Performer Series turns street corners into spontaneous stages for all to enjoy.

Through Aug. 14, 8th Street showcases groups and artists across a three-block radius on Thursday evenings from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Kara de Alvare, the Marketing Coordinator for Downtown Holland, said, “This event, launched in 2005, aimed to promote the city’s Street Performers Ordinance. The ordinance allows approved locations and rules and regulations to make busking more appealing to performers. The event began with about 10 performers in five locations and grew to over 100 participants at 25 spots.”

About 50 percent of the weekly performers are musicians; the other half are balloon twisters, caricature artists, magicians, henna artists and face painters. De Alvare said that what sets this weekly event above others is its longevity and scale.

Holland opened the Social District to the Street Performers series about two years ago, adding a lot of fun to the series. “The event brings together locals and tourists starting their weekend on Thursday evening,” said de Alvare. “It’s a fun and economical way to kick off their weekend.”

Meet the Performers

According to several artists, a common theme that makes this event special is the performers’ proximity to and interaction with the audience.

Brothers Ben and James Woiwode, and friend Cameron Hurd, of the trio Dying Will Be Easy have been playing at the event since 2011. “We love playing for our community with people stopping and listening. It’s the most democratic way for people to show their support,” said Ben. “Someone is choosing to stop and stand there. They are feet away from you, asking questions, engaging and interacting with you, and showing you financial support by throwing money in the bucket. Having that immediate feedback is a different experience as a musician.”

Steve Tamayo of Steve’s Twisted Balloons has been a balloon twister since 2022. “I love entertaining; it’s a therapy for me,” Tamayo said. His favorite part is the smiles. “Everyone is so nice.” Tamayo continues to hone his craft and will add more complex balloon sculptures, like rubber duckies and hot dogs, this year.

He recalled a brief exchange with a woman: “Hey, did you find anything amazing here? They had fire jugglers.”

She smiled and replied, “Yeah, you!”

Tamayo says the moment—and the stranger’s unexpected compliment—only added to the event’s magical atmosphere.

Lia Weiss-Gelmi, now in her 20s, has been playing the keyboard at the event since she was nine years old. One of the highlights of her early years, she recalls, was when a man placed a $20 bill on her keyboard while she was playing.

Tips for Enjoying the Series

Downtown Holland’s 8th Street is closed to create a safe, walkable space. Arrive early to enjoy the restaurants and shops before the performances begin. Relax on a patio and listen while dining. Adults aged 21 and over can purchase an alcoholic beverage while strolling through the Social District. At the end of the night, stopping by for an ice cream treat is a popular way to wrap up the evening.

Free public parking is available on 7th and 9th Streets’ Parking Decks, surface lots and the Holland Civic Center Place. Bring tips to show appreciation for your favorite artists.

Street Performer Series Performer Line-Up for August 7

Balloon Twisters

Balloons by Dan Mutschler

Dan Mutschler is a self-taught and talented balloon artist who performs regularly at birthday parties, scouting events, art fairs, and fundraisers. He has nearly 20 years of experience twisting balloons and is constantly learning new designs to share with young and old alike, including popular characters, animals, and more!

Steve’s Twisted Balloons

Steve Tamayo is a dad to two beautiful daughters and the owner of Steve’s Twisted Balloons. He began twisting balloons for family and friends at birthday parties just over four years ago and launched his public balloon-twisting career right here at the Gentex Street Performer Series. He’s excited to return this year and continue bringing smiles and fun to Downtown Holland!

Dancers

Flow Like Water

Flow Like Water is a high-level performance breakdancing crew from that brings the crowd to their feet wherever they go. Performing regularly at festivals and events throughout West Michigan, their high energy, hip-hop beats, and incredible dance skills make them a standout act. More than just performers, Flow Like Water is passionate about connecting with community.

Lisa Bullis-Dennen

Lisa has been a student and performer of Arab dance for over 20 years. Her goal is to present an authentic and emotionally rich experience. Lisa lives part-time in Egypt, immersed in the rich history and culture. Her daily experiences adapting to another way of life show up in her dancing, from their improvisational nature to connecting with the audience and music.

Michigan Moonwalker

Jake Thompson has been dancing like Michael Jackson since 2016, when he first saw a video of Jackson performing “Smooth Criminal” live. Jacob has performed at numerous high school talent shows and other special events and is excited to show off his skills at the Street Performer Series for the fifth summer in a row.

Graphic Artists

Caricatures by Britta

Britta Lindemulder has been drawing caricatures since 2008, when she first learned the art at Michigan’s Adventure. She earned her bachelor’s degree in Illustration from Grand Valley State University in 2011 and now works as a tattoo artist. Passionate about all forms of art, Britta enjoys connecting with people and bringing their creative visions to life through her work.

Be Airbrushing by Elizabeth Geurink

Libby Geurink is a high school math teacher by day and an airbrush tattoo artist by night, combining her love of creativity with her passion for connecting with people. For the past five years, she has brought vibrant, colorful designs to life at festivals and events, making her a favorite among kids and families at the Gentex Street Performer Series.

Liv for Henna

Alivia Apol is a 16-year-old artist with a passion for creativity, recently focusing her talents on the intricate art of henna. She has already gained experience applying henna designs at birthday parties and community events and is excited to return to Downtown Holland for her second year as part of the Gentex Street Performer Series!

Oopsie Doodles by Mari Jo Koedyker

MJ is a local musician and artist who has been drawing Oopsie Doodles for friends and family for several years now. What started as a fun experiment has quickly turned into something enjoyable and memorable for everyone. MJ is excited to support the community of Holland by drawing personalized “blind drawing” portraits to connect the community and spread joy.

Musicians

Aliyah Visser

Aliyah Visser is a 19-year-old music enthusiast who just completed her freshman year as a Music Therapy major at the University of Kansas. She is a talented pianist with a deep love for creating music and is excited to begin releasing her original songs starting this summer. This will be her first summer at the Gentex Street Performer Series.

Brethren

Musicians Ben Barnes, Adam Davidson, Aaron Cole, and Zac Davidson have been performing in church basements, outdoor events, corporate parties, and more for over 20 years. Their mix of classic rock, folk, and standards brings a little nostalgia and fun to any gathering, including the Gentex Street Performer Series.

Charlie (And Friends)

Charlie TenHaken, Andrew Nelson, Sam Vanderhyde, Luke Teusink, and Nathaniel Kolk are members of the Holland Christian High School Jazz Band, playing guitar, trombone, trumpet, and bass. Charlie and his friends are excited to be making their debut at as a jazz quintet at the Gentex Street Performer Series this summer.

Charlotte Beckman

Charlotte Beckman is a 16-year-old violinist with a deep passion for music. She performs in multiple ensembles, including various orchestras and bands, as well as performing as a soloist and as a member of a string quartet. Charlotte hopes to pursue a career in music, with aspirations of becoming an orchestra conductor in the future.

Chris Clayton Loop

Chris Shideler is a solo musician based in Grand Rapids who takes listeners on a journey with his music. He found his passion for live looping years ago, and through hard work and practice, he has been making music ever since. Chris’ favorite part of performing is showing the crowd how he builds songs up and breaks them back down as he plays.

Eli LaCroix

Musician Eli LaCroix is excited to return to the Gentex Street Performer Series, eleven years after graduating high school. Originally from the area, Eli has spent the last eight years living and performing in New York City. Now back in his hometown, he’s looking forward to sharing both new material and old favorites with the community that helped shape his musical journey.

Isabel Noguera

Singer-songwriter Isabel Noguera has been performing since she was ten years old. She’s performed at many open mic nights and around the streets of South Haven and Saugatuck. Influenced by artists like Chappel Roan and Rosie Tucker, her sound sits somewhere between indie folk and rock, with subtle touches of dream-pop. She sings all her own original music.

Julieanne & Her One-Man Band

Vocalist Julieanne Marie and musician Ramoth Gilead are a talented duo who have opened for well-known artists like Vanilla Ice and Jeremy Camp, and have won numerous talent competitions across the U.S. They look forward to performing together at the Gentex Street Performer Series for the first time this summer.

Mark Cosgrove

Mark Cosgrove is West Ottawa graduate who has been singing since he was just two years old. In addition to singing in his school’s premier choir group, The Vocalaires, he has also performed as the lead in a number of different high school theatre productions. At the Series, he will be performing covers from popular artists from the 60’s to today.

Steph Gillett

Stephanie Gillett is a longtime singer and performer who began singing at her church and soon expanded to events like fundraisers, weddings, and other local venues. While she studied voice for many years, she taught herself guitar too. This summer marks her 10th year as a street performer, a tradition that began in high school and remains her favorite place to perform.

String Theory

Greg Howard and Dean Michaels are a Celtic harp and acoustic guitar duo who have been performing together across West Michigan since 1990. They’ve played for dinner parties, weddings, receptions, and church events, and have been part of the Holland street performing scene for nearly a decade, delighting audiences with their unique blend of harp and guitar.

Suits and Ties

Suits and Ties is a saxophone duet comprised of Evan Talsma and Joshua Bush. They have both been playing the saxophone for over six years and are always looking for ways to bring joy to their audience through music. They mix the unique sound of the saxophone with popular music from well-known artists, movies, TV shows and more that people know and love!

Sunday Scaries Acoustic

Sunday Scaries Acoustic is a Holland-based cover band featuring musicians Kaitlyn Jacobs, Paul Van Kempen, Nate Danis, and Jill Zuber. Since forming in 2021, they’ve entertained local crowds with a vibrant mix of pop, funk, soul, and dance hits—ranging from The Temptations to Bruno Mars. Their passion for music and connection shines through every performance

The TripleRoot Band

Erik Boehm, Mitch Ware, and Brett Wild are lifelong musicians who came together four years ago and instantly clicked. Their acoustic trio showcases rich three-part vocal harmonies with guitar, mandolin, and bass, performing a mix of Americana, classic pop/rock, and a touch of country. Known for their engaging performances, they love connecting with their audience.

Third Class Flynn

Third Class Flynn is an Irish music busking duo, comprised of husband-and-wife Ray and Cindy Veen. Dressed as the characters Michael and Mary Flynn, Irish immigrants from the late 1900’s, the Flynn’s tell their story through the music of Ireland: folk tunes, dance tunes, pub tunes, laments and more.

