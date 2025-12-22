Sweater weather and the boot that changed my winter

It’s late December — just days before Christmas — and winter has already made its intentions clear. We’ve shivered through frigid temperatures, enjoyed a brief, slushy thaw, and braced ourselves for another deep plunge of the mercury. Yes, the days are technically getting longer, but anyone who lives in Michigan knows the truth: we’re staring down a solid three months of needing one essential thing.

A sweater.

Not the light layer you toss on in October, but the real kind — the kind that traps warmth, softens sharp winds, and makes long, dark evenings feel survivable. The kind you reach for again and again, even if it’s a little too worn for date night.

But what if, instead of reaching for your trusty old standby, you made one?

For inspiration, I headed north to Ludington, where many West Michiganders will go to ring in the new year, complete with an NYC style Ball Drop. In the heart of downtown sits Nautical Yarn, a shop that has quietly become a fiber sanctuary for knitters and crocheters from across the state.

The walls are lined with color — wool, alpaca, and more — and the air holds the soft hush unique to places where minds are at ease.

This fall, the shop is especially well-stocked, with yarns in every weight, texture, and hue. Owner Carole Kauffman said she stocked up more than usual this year to get ahead of expected tariffs.

Visitors to the shop come for its abundant supplies, and to share tips. Some sign up for workshops — entire weekends devoted to knitting and kibitzing.

If that sounds like too much to commit to, just pick up a single skein and start knitting swatches. Remember, knitting a sweater is simply a series of small steps, repeated. The time is right—with these quiet early nights — it’s the perfect time to begin!

Group Gatherings and Events

Nautical Yarn hots groups from places like Grand Haven, Grand Rapids, Traverse City, and Big Rapids. Groups that schedule their visits in advance may enjoy a VIP experience that includes a discount on purchases and a complimentary beverage from the neighboring Book Mark Café. For those needing overnight accommodations, the Book Mark Lofts near the shop offers a cozy option.

Looking ahead, the shop’s Spring 2026 Knit & Crochet Retreat promises good company, lake views, and plenty of yarn-fueled creativity. Sign up for their newsletter at nauticalyarn.com.

Feeling staying closer to home?



Here are some local yarn shops to explore:

West Michigan stores offer yarn, patterns, and supplies — many with knowledgeable staff, classes, and a welcoming space for knitters and crocheters. Perfect for sourcing materials for your next sweater project.

Unwind GR, 1059 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids

Yarn, supplies, classes, and a modern community space.

Threadbender Yarn Shop, 1982 44th St SE, Grandville

Longstanding yarn store offering a wide range of yarns and patterns.



The Craft Outlet Store, 1450 Buchanan Ave SW, Grand Rapids

Affordable yarn and craft supplies — a hidden gem for budget-friendly options.

JT Stitchery & Frame Shop, 30 E Bridge St NE A, Rockford

Yarn and needlework shop in a cozy downtown location.

Country Needleworks, 1961 Baldwin St, Jenison

Full-service needlework shop with yarn, patterns, and accessories.

Henny’s Yarn Shop, 8980 N Rodgers Ct SE, Caledonia

Small but locally loved shop offering yarns and knitting support.

The Boot That Changed My Winter

How much would you pay for comfort? And what if comfort really means warmth? Let’s be honest — when your feet are warm, everything else just feels easier. Whether you’re walking the dog, trekking through slushy streets, or just trying to stay dry and cute, waterproof deck boots are your secret weapon.

My pick? The XTRATUF Women’s 6” Ankle Deck Boot — part fashion, part fortress. These aren’t just “rain boots.” They’re winter warriors. Fully waterproof, fleece-lined (hello, cozy!), and made with a slip-resistant Chevron outsole, these boots are ready for anything. Bonus: they come in colors and patterns that are actually fun — think two-tone, three-tone, patchwork, even camo.

And for those who need extra warmth, the Trolling Edition steps it up: faux shearling lining, duck camo styling, and all the traction of the originals. These boots are lightweight, easy to pull on, and built to last.

These come in a range of materials and prices.

Advice? Pay more. You won’t regret it.

Because let’s face it — cold, wet feet can ruin your day. The best boots won’t let that happen.



