Razzle Dazzle: Raspberry Linzer Tart With Almond Crust

Laura Klynstra loves a good pie. She’s made hundreds over the years, bringing them to holiday parties and family gatherings. Now she’s put 100 in her new book The Homemade Pie Cookbook: 100 Pie, Tart, and Galette Recipes for Every Season, which released in September.

“There is something special about a pie,” said Klynstra, who grew up in Hudsonville and now lives in Lansing. “I think it’s because of the handmade nature of pie. You’re taking time to make it and your hands are involved.”

Klynstra, who is senior art director for Grand Rapids-based Revell, a division of Baker Publishing Group, took all the photos as well as designed the cover and interior of The Homemade Pie Cookbook. The stunning four-color art makes the Raspberry Linzer Tart look easy, the Rhubarb Raspberry Pie a masterpiece.

Readers will find the occasional savory recipe amidst dozens of mouthwatering pies, tarts, and galettes, divided into sections based on the seasons. Plus advice on making crust, choosing top-notch ingredients, and all manner of pie etiquette.

“Making pie is about stepping away from electronics and doing something with my hands,” said Klynstra. “There is something special about making something beautiful and that tastes good.”

Klynstra’s best pie advice: the butter must be as cold as possible. Cold butter in tiny pieces makes for a flaky crust. Also, use American butter, which stays hard longer than European butter.

Her favorites: Lemon Meringue Tart (pictured on the cover); Strawberries and Cream Tart, inhaled by her family; Toffee Crumb Pie, which she always makes for Thanksgiving.

Look for The Homemade Pie Cookbook at Baker Book House and other local bookstores, plus via online retailers.

Recipe: Raspberry Linzer Tart With Almond Crust

Ingredients

½ cup whole raw almonds

1 cup unsalted butter,

softened

1 cup sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 eggs, room temperature

2¾ cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon fine sea salt

½ teaspoon cinnamon

1½ cups Raspberry Jam

Egg Wash

Confectioners’ sugar, to garnish

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350ºF. Place almonds in a single layer on a rimmed baking sheet and bake for 7 minutes. Remove and allow to cool.

In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat the butter, sugar, and vanilla on medium speed for 2 to 3 minutes, until fluffy. Add egg yolks and beat until combined.

In a food processor, process the cooled almonds until fine. Add flour, baking powder, salt, and cinnamon. Pulse until well combined. Add the flour mixture to the butter mixture and beat on medium speed until thoroughly mixed.

Divide the dough into two portions. Wrap each in plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes or overnight.

When ready to bake, preheat oven to 350ºF again. On a lightly floured surface, roll out the first portion of dough to about a 12-inch round. Place into a 10-inch tart pan. If the dough cracks while moving, simply press the cracks back together.

Pour the raspberry jam into the crust. Roll out the second portion of dough, cut into strips, and form a lattice top.

Place the tart on a rimmed baking sheet and bake for 40 to 45 minutes, or until the crust is golden and the filling is bubbling.

Dust with confectioners’ sugar and serve warm with whipped cream.