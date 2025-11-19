Style with a story behind it

A mission-driven newcomer is joining the downtown Grand Rapids retail scene. Rebel Nell, a women-owned social enterprise known for transforming reclaimed materials into wearable art and meaningful gifts, will open its doors at 96 Monroe Center on November 20, 2025.

The 750-square-foot shop offers more than a place to browse jewelry. Rebel Nell mixes retail with creativity, inviting visitors to design their own pieces, explore locally sourced materials, and participate in hands-on experiences that bring art and community together.

“Our goal is to build spaces that celebrate creativity and community,” said Amy Peterson, Founder and CEO of Rebel Nell. “We’re so excited to be part of the Grand Rapids community, which has welcomed us with open arms. We chose Grand Rapids because of its robust support of the arts, vibrant small business scene, deep sense of community, and values that align perfectly with who we are. This store is extra special—it’s not just a place to shop, it’s a place to create. Everything we do is about connecting people, place, and purpose. We want everyone who walks in to feel special and inspired. And we mean it when we say, we want to host you! Our dream is for every business in Grand Rapids to create its own Rebel Nell mural that can later be repurposed into meaningful gifts. We did our first one with the building owners at Independent Bank, and it turned out absolutely beautiful.”

Inside the new location, shoppers will find jewelry crafted from Grand Rapids graffiti fragments, a custom design bar for personalized pieces, and a commissioned mural by artist Quinn Faylor. The store will also host corporate mural-making experiences—team-building events where businesses create collaborative artwork later transformed into employee gifts, client keepsakes, or office installations.

Every purchase supports employment opportunities for women overcoming barriers such as homelessness, domestic violence, incarceration, or substance abuse recovery. Since 2013, Rebel Nell has employed 49 women transitioning out of homelessness, maintaining a 100% success rate with none returning to the shelter system.

“We’re always thrilled when businesses from beyond Grand Rapids choose to grow here, and even more so when they’re mission-driven, like Rebel Nell,” said Richard App, Retail Retention & Attraction Specialist for the City of Grand Rapids. “We’re grateful to Amy and her team for believing in our city and joining our vibrant downtown retail community.”

Independent Bank, which owns the building, also expressed its support. “It is an honor to welcome Amy Peterson and Rebel Nell into their new retail space in Independent Plaza,” said Chris Michaels, EVP and Chief Operating Officer. “Amy is a true trailblazer in the industry, and we look forward to seeing all the great things she will accomplish in the Grand Rapids community.”

The shop will offer ready-to-wear jewelry from Rebel Nell’s signature collections, design-your-own jewelry workshops ($40–$120 plus a $20 experience fee), corporate mural-making sessions, and space for community gatherings ranging from networking events to creative workshops.

Rebel Nell will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Visitors can shop in person or online at rebelnell.com.