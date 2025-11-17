Strength through adversity: The 90 and The Forge

A Holland nonprofit originally founded to help military veterans adjust to civilian life is now turning its attention to preparing the next generation for service.

“Our veteran nonprofit is shifting its focus to help the next generation of military service members (local high school students) prepare for service, rather than helping them after their service is done,” said Ben Terpsma, executive director of The 90 and The Forge Yoga & Fitness. “Additionally, we operate a yoga and movement studio that is open to the public and also serves our nonprofit’s needs. All of our staff and instructors generously volunteer their time to support our community here in Holland.”

The 90 was established in 2021 to help veterans maintain their physical, mental, and emotional well-being after military service. Its programs are built on the idea that resilience and connection are key to long-term health, particularly for those adjusting to life outside the armed forces.

Over the past few years, the organization’s mission has expanded. While The 90 continues to provide support for veterans, it now works directly with local high school students who plan to enter the military. The goal is to prepare young recruits not only for the physical demands of service, but also for the psychological and emotional challenges that come with it.

The shift is part of a broader effort to make wellness and preparedness central to the culture of service. By teaching discipline, mindfulness, and community engagement before enlistment, The 90 aims to help new service members start their military journeys with tools that can prevent long-term stress and disconnection later in life.

Supporting that mission is The Forge Yoga & Fitness, a public studio that operates as both a wellness space and an extension of the nonprofit’s work. The Forge offers yoga, meditation, and strength training for anyone in the community, with programming tailored to veterans and active-duty personnel.

The Forge is entirely volunteer-run, with instructors and staff donating their time. Classes are open to all skill levels, providing an inclusive environment where veterans, students, and civilians train side by side. The studio emphasizes the connection between movement and mental health, showing how physical strength and emotional resilience can reinforce one another.

The 90 also holds events that promote endurance and community, such as the “30 by 30 Ruck,” a 30-mile march completed in 30 hours. The event honors the perseverance of service members and highlights the importance of teamwork—both during and after military life.

What makes The 90 and The Forge stand out is their combination of military structure and holistic practice. Together, they present a model that values discipline, balance, and support. Veterans find a renewed sense of camaraderie, students learn responsibility and resilience, and the broader community gains a space for collective growth.

As mental health and wellness continue to dominate public conversation, The 90 and The Forge offer a local example of how small organizations can make a meaningful difference. Their work bridges generations, linking those who have served with those preparing to serve, and connecting both groups with the wider community.

Like many nonprofits, The 90 and The Forge rely heavily on donations and volunteer support to sustain their programs. Financial contributions go directly toward operating costs, youth mentorship, and veteran wellness initiatives.

For those who wish to support their mission or learn more, visit www.90Ascent.org or www.theforgeyogami.com.