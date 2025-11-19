Weathering Emotions at the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum

Inside the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum, a soft rumble of thunder rolls across a brightly colored space—not the kind that sends kids running for cover, but the kind that draws them in. Here, clouds swirl, colors shift, and Ginger Zee’s familiar voice gently guides young visitors through breathing exercises meant to calm even the stormiest feelings.

This is Weathering Emotions, the newest large-scale exhibit at the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum and the first of its kind in the nation to introduce the concept of grief within a children’s museum through hands-on, play-based learning. Premiering this fall and running through May 2026, the i understand Kimberly Mutch Bergner Mental Wellness Exhibit pairs meteorology with emotional literacy—teaching kids that feelings, like weather, change, move, and eventually clear.

And its story began with a storm of its own.

A Legacy Born from Loss

The exhibit honors the life of Kimberly Mutch Bergner, who lost her battle with postpartum depression. Her memory lives on through the Kimberly Mutch Bergner Memorial Fund and the nonprofit i understand, founded by Vonnie Woodrick to support individuals and families experiencing mental health struggles or suicide loss.

“Weathering the storm and weathering emotions come together in a meaningful way here,” Woodrick says. “This project recognizes the importance of giving children ways to understand their feelings—whether they’re sunny or stormy.”

The exhibit’s creation reflects a uniquely Grand Rapids collaboration: GRCM, i understand, CARNEVALE (design), Meta4Mat (fabrication), and support from EV Construction and Apexx Electric all contributed to building an immersive space where children can explore their “inner weather.”

ABC News Chief Meteorologist—and West Michigan native—Ginger Zee lent not only her voice but her experience as a mental health advocate. One of the exhibit’s centerpieces, Mindful Movement, invites children to stretch, breathe, and settle their bodies while Ginger guides them through weather-themed calm-down exercises.

Play as a Pathway to Healing

This November, GRCM is expanding the conversation even further through two special Healing with Play events, part of a national initiative led by the Association of Children’s Museums in partnership with the New York Life Foundation and Knology. The goal? To help families process big feelings, grief included, through trauma-informed play experiences.

On November 20, the museum transforms into a cozy retreat for 3rd Thursday Cozy Movie Night, featuring a screening of Coco—a film that gently explores love, memory, and loss. Admission drops to just $3 from 4–8pm, making it an accessible night for families looking to connect.

On November 22, community partners join GRCM from 10am–2pm for hands-on programming centered around emotional healing, coping skills, and resilience-building. Visitors will also be encouraged to explore the Weathering Emotions exhibit, where children can identify how they’re feeling—cloudy, sunny, stormy, or something in between—and learn strategies to navigate their emotional landscape.

“This exhibit not only helps children recognize and express emotions in healthy, playful ways,” Woodrick says, “but it’s the first in the country to intentionally introduce grief in this context. Starting these conversations early gives children tools to understand big feelings before they become overwhelming.”

Carrying the Conversation Forward

For GRCM, the connection between emotional wellness and play isn’t new—it’s foundational.

“The museum recognizes the critical importance of providing spaces for families to learn and grow together,” says Erin Crison, COO and CFO of GRCM. “We’re honored to facilitate these conversations while celebrating Kimberly’s legacy.”

With its blend of immersive technology, child-led exploration, and compassionate storytelling, Weathering Emotions is positioned to make a profound impact not just on children, but on parents and caregivers navigating their own emotional climates.

Because every family, at some point, faces its own storm.

And at the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum, kids are learning that storms can be weathered—with movement, with conversation, with connection, and with play.