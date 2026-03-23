‘Historic moment’ for Grand River Restoration Project

Grand Rapids’ long-envisioned river revival has reached a turning point—one that shifts the project from years of planning into visible change along the water’s edge.

The City of Grand Rapids and Grand Rapids Whitewater announced that the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service has authorized $11,026,695.43 in Watershed Protection and Flood Prevention Program funding.

The investment supports the Lower Grand River Habitat Restoration Project—a sweeping effort to restore natural river features, improve flood resilience, and reconnect the community to its defining waterway.

“This is a historic moment for Grand Rapids,” Grand Rapids Mayor David LaGrand said. “After 17 years of planning and collaboration, we are finally bringing the rapids back to the Grand River. This project will transform our riverfront, improve access to the water, and create a healthier, more vibrant river for generations. I’d like to thank the Natural Resources Conservation Service, Grand Rapids Whitewater, former Mayors George Heartwell and Rosalynn Bliss, our current and past federal and state legislators, and our many river partners for their long-standing support and commitment to this vision.”

With the approval, all major federal and state authorizations are now in place, and construction can begin.

For nearly two decades, Grand Rapids Whitewater has pushed the vision forward, transforming an ambitious idea—bringing back the river’s historic rapids—into a broad regional collaboration. Scientific research, community input, and environmental planning have shaped a project designed to enhance aquatic habitat, improve safety through the removal of four low-head dams, and create new opportunities for recreation.

The City Commission has already cleared a major hurdle on the ground, approving a $14.56 million construction contract with Taplin Group LLC. The first phase, known as the Lower Reach, will focus on the stretch between I-196 and Fulton Street, where crews will begin dam removals and install natural rock structures to restore flow and expand access. Construction is expected to take about two years.

“We’ve worked tirelessly with partners and the community to make this vision a reality,” said Matt Chapman, executive director of Grand Rapids Whitewater. “Today’s funding approval represents the final step as we shift from planning to implementation and is a proud moment for everyone who believed in restoring the river. With this award we will begin a transformation and leave a legacy for future generations.”

For more information about NRCS programs, visit www.nrcs.usda.gov. For details and updates on the Grand River Revitalization, visit grandrapidswhitewater.org.