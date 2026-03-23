West Michigan’s beloved drive-in kicks off 83rd season

As spring settles in, West Michigan movie lovers have a reason to rejoice: the Getty Drive In in is reopening for its 83rd season this Friday, March 27. A cherished local institution since 1944, the Getty, located at 920 E Summit Ave. in Muskegon, is not only West Michigan’s only drive-in theater, but also a recently named recipient of the 2026 Muskegon Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce Excellence in Tourism Award—proof that nostalgia still has its place in modern entertainment.

The drive-in offers four screens showing double features with in-car sound & a concession stand.Movies start just after sunset, giving viewers the perfect mix of early-evening sun and cinematic magic.

“With a place like the Getty, one works hard during the off season to spruce things up and slip in little upgrades that improve the experience without disrupting the feeling that our guests love,” said manager Chad Gemzer.

Opening weekend promises a fun mix of films, including “Project Hail Mary,” the 25th-anniversary screening of “The Mummy Returns,” “They Will Kill You,” and “Goat.” Tickets are just $6 per feature, and the first 50 cars on opening night will receive a free Getty sticker. Double features begin in the second week, and the summer slate boasts major releases such as “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie,” “The Mandalorian & Grogu,” “Minions & Monsters” and “Spider-Man: Brand New Day.”

Guests can enjoy classic drive-in treats from the centrally located concession stand—or opt for direct-to-car service—making it easy to settle in with buttery popcorn and other favorites.

“Going to the Getty is a summer tradition for lots of folks in West Michigan,” said Emily Loeks, Director of Community Affairs for Studio C, which owns the Getty along with other local favorites including Celebration Cinema, Studio Park Lofts & Tower, and newly reopened Elsa’s Ice Cream Parlor. “Bring your camp chairs, hammocks, and outdoor speakers, and get ready for a memorable night under the stars.”

With decades of history, a commitment to community, and a lineup of exciting films, the Getty Drive In remains a shining example of Michigan’s enduring love affair with the silver screen—parking lots full of cars, popcorn in hand, and families making memories for generations to come.

Gates open at 7:30 PM, with the first movies beginning just after sunset at 8:15. The first 50 cars to arrive at Getty Drive In opening night will receive a free Getty Sticker!

Visit the Getty Drive-In website for a complete list of upcoming films and showtimes.