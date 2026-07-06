Acrisure Amphitheater to host free World Cup watch party

Grand Rapids’ newest outdoor venue is quickly becoming one of the city’s signature gathering spaces—and this summer, it will host one of the most anticipated sporting moments on the global calendar.

Soccer fans from across West Michigan are invited to a free FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Watch Party at the Acrisure Amphitheater on Sunday, July 19, offering a chance to experience the championship match in a shared, open-air setting in the heart of downtown Grand Rapids.

Doors open at 2 p.m., with kickoff set for 3 p.m. Admission is free, though tickets are required and must be reserved in advance at acrisureamphitheater.com.

“The passion for the FIFA World Cup that we’ve seen across West Michigan has showcased just how deeply soccer flows through our community,” said AC Grand Rapids President Darrius Barnes. “The World Cup Final watch party will put an emphatic exclamation point on this incredible Summer of Soccer and set the stage for what comes next — the launch of AC Grand Rapids at Amway Stadium in 2027.”

The event gives fans a chance to experience one of the world’s biggest sporting events alongside fellow supporters, reinforcing the city’s growing soccer culture and the momentum building around the region’s newest professional team.

“On behalf of the West Michigan Sports Commission and our community partners, we are excited to bring a FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Watch Party to the new Acrisure Amphitheater,” said West Michigan Sports Commission President Mike Guswiler. “The venue represents how far Grand Rapids has come as a destination and in bringing community together to celebrate both our diversity and collective appreciation for this region we live in. I can’t think of a better way to do this than through sport, especially given the excitement of the upcoming season with our new professional team in AC Grand Rapids.”

FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Watch Party Details

Date: Sunday, July 19

Sunday, July 19 Doors open: 2 p.m.

2 p.m. Kickoff: 3 p.m.

3 p.m. Location: Acrisure Amphitheater

Acrisure Amphitheater Admission: Free (tickets required)

The event is presented in partnership by FOX 17, the Acrisure Amphitheater, the West Michigan Sports Commission, Experience Grand Rapids, Downtown Grand Rapids Inc., and AC Grand Rapids. Reserve your free tickets at acrisureamphitheater.com.