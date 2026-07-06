Casino courts comedy king

It’s not every day one of the biggest names in comedy announces a show just down the road from Grand Rapids.

Bill Burr will perform at FireKeepers Casino Hotel in Battle Creek on Thursday, Oct. 1, giving West Michigan fans a chance to catch one of stand-up’s most influential voices without making the trek to Chicago or Detroit.

The booking is something of a coup for FireKeepers, which has steadily attracted major touring acts but rarely lands a comedian of Burr’s stature.

“Bill Burr is one of the most sought-after comedians in the world, and we’re thrilled to welcome him to FireKeepers Casino Hotel,” said Jim Wise, Vice President of Marketing at FireKeepers Casino Hotel. “His sharp wit, unmistakable style, and sold-out performances make this an incredible addition to our entertainment lineup.”

An Emmy and Grammy Award nominee, Burr remains one of comedy’s most in-demand performers, selling out arenas around the world while balancing film, television and podcasting. His latest stand-up special, Drop Dead Years, premiered this year, and he recently wrapped a celebrated Broadway run in David Mamet’s Glengarry Glen Ross alongside Kieran Culkin and Bob Odenkirk.

For Grand Rapids-area fans, the timing couldn’t be much better. Early October is one of Michigan’s sweetest seasons for a road trip—summer crowds have faded, the beaches are behind us, and the first hints of fall color are beginning to appear. Whether you’ve been looking for an excuse to check out FireKeepers or simply want to spend an evening with one of comedy’s sharpest voices, this is an easy excuse to head south.

Located just off I-94 in Battle Creek, FireKeepers has grown into one of the Midwest’s premier casino destinations, with gaming, restaurants, a AAA Four Diamond hotel and a busy calendar of concerts and live entertainment.

Tickets go on sale Saturday, July 18, at 10 a.m. and will be available through FireKeepers Casino Hotel at FireKeepersCasino.com and at the casino box office located in the hotel lobby. If Burr’s history of sold-out shows is any indication, waiting probably isn’t the best strategy.