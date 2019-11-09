Lands’ End is opening its Grand Rapids store

A retailer of “timeless style” is about to open its first store in Grand Rapids.

Lands’ End has announced the opening date for its new location at the Shops at CenterPoint, at 3665 28th St. SE. The store had a soft opening on Nov. 7.

The location will host a grand-opening celebration on Nov. 16 and Nov. 17. The weekend will kick off with a ribbon cutting on Nov. 16 at 10 a.m.

Several events will take place throughout grand-opening weekend.

The Lands’ End Seagoing Duffle Airstream will be on site, showcasing items from the Lands’ End Heritage Collection.

Shoppers will have the opportunity to spin a prize wheel to win prizes and coupons, and light refreshments will be available.

The new store occupies a former 7,800-square-foot Dress Barn.

Although Lands’ End is mostly an online retailer, the company runs 20 other stores in the U.S.

This will be the second Lands’ End location in West Michigan, with the other being at RiverTown Crossings in Grandville.

