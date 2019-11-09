The Donut Conspiracy is opening suburban location

A local “gourmet” doughnut business is adding a production facility and shop in the area.

Brooke Lavender, owner of The Donut Conspiracy — which is based in Grand Rapids, at 1971 E. Beltline Ave. NE — will host a grand opening for its third location, at 6783 Cascade Rd. SE in Cascade Township, on Nov. 11 at 6 a.m.

The grand-opening celebration for the Cascade location will feature free doughnut samples.

“We are excited to be part of the Cascade community,” Lavendar said.

The shop will offer “handcrafted” classic doughnuts and “signature” flavors, including maple bacon long Johns, peanut butter cup, Fruity Pebbles and more — all made fresh daily.

The location will also offer a full coffee bar serving Schuil Coffee.

Its hours will be from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

The Donut Conspiracy opened its first location in 2017 and its second — in Grandville, at 3819 Rivertown Pkwy. — in May.

Each location employs about 20 people.

