Our top Weekend Picks

This weekend features a convention full of cosplayers — and much more.

Grand Rapids Comic-Con

(Friday-Sunday)

This “comic book and popular arts” convention will feature a “huge” vendor room with a variety of items: comic books, anime and manga, movie memorabilia, action figures, toys and “other cool stuff.” It will also have a costume contest, film festival, industry celebrities, gaming room, art show and more.

The convention is Nov. 8-10 at DeVos Place. Photo via fb.com.

Sandra Effert EP Release

(Friday)

This release concert will feature a “femme fatale” lineup: Sandra Effert; Hannah Rose and the GravesTones; and August. There will also be a taco bar on hand.

The concert is on Nov. 8 from 7 p.m. to midnight at Creston Brewery.

Taste of RedWater

(Friday)

Have “unlimited food samples” by chefs from all eight RedWater restaurants. The night will feature appetizers, entrees and desserts, as well as beer, wine and live music.

The event is on Nov. 8 from 6-10 p.m. at Cork Wine & Grille.

Pray 4 Snow

(Sunday)

The night will “welcome” REI to the beer garden and feature a Twinkie roast, live music, a retro skiwear fashion contest and “top snow gear brands.”

The party is on Nov. 10 from 6-9 p.m. at The Knickerbocker.

“Twelfth Night”

(Friday-Sunday)

The Pigeon Creek Shakespeare Company will present this comedy featuring “cross-dressing, mistaken identities and practical jokes gone wrong.”

The play is on Nov. 8 and 9 at 8 p.m. and Nov. 10 at 3 p.m. at Dog Story Theater.

