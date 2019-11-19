Indoor cycling studio coming to Breton Village

A new indoor cycling studio is preparing to open at a shopping center in town.

Spoke Cycle/Strength plans to open in early 2020 at Breton Village in Grand Rapids, at 1868 Breton Rd. SE, according to CWD Real Estate Investment last week.

Spoke will offer “high-intensity” indoor cycling classes set to “high-energy” music.

The studio will also offer small group training classes that will target “strength, conditioning and flexibility.”

“I have always had a strong sense of community,” said Stacey Maas, owner, Spoke Cycle/Strength.

“It excites me to bring people together for a cause, whether it is exercise, education, philanthropy or social in nature.”

Maas added that Breton Village is the “optimal location and best natural fit” for achieving “that place of community.”

“It really is a lifestyle center for the local community and beyond,” Maas said.