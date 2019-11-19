Founders is releasing KBS Espresso

Founders has created a new twist on an old favorite.

Founders Brewing Co. is rolling out KBS Espresso, the first-ever variant of KBS, the brewery’s bourbon barrel-aged chocolate coffee stout.

While KBS is already brewed with coffee, KBS Espresso — at 12% ABV — gets “more aging on espresso beans after barrel removal.”

“We’ve had some fun aging KBS in different barrels like maple syrup, which worked out great, and hot sauce, which didn’t quite work out,” said Jeremy Kosmicki, brewmaster, Founders Brewing Co.

“But for our first-ever ‘official’ variant of KBS, we decided to amplify a flavor that’s already at the heart of this beer — coffee. And not just any coffee, it’s the dark, roasted goodness that can only come from espresso beans, roasted by our Grand Rapids neighbors, Ferris Coffee & Nut.”

KBS Espresso will be available in four-packs of 12-oz bottles, 750-ml bottles and on draft at the Grand Rapids taproom, beginning on Nov. 15.

The beer will ship across Founders‘ distribution network later this month and be available through February 2020.