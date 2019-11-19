Antique mall opens on 28th Street

A new treasure trove of antique and vintage goods is now open in town.

Wally’s Treasures Antique Mall opened this month in Grand Rapids, at 1438 28th St. SE.

The new store offers two stories and 20,000 square feet of antique, vintage, collectible, repurposed and artisan goods.

Vendors are welcome to bring in items whenever the mall is open and allowed to work their booths during mall hours.

Vendors moving in are required to commit to a two-month rental and pre-pay the first and last month’s rent. Vendors can stay on a month-to-month basis after that point.

The regular hours for Wally’s Treasures Antique Mall are Wednesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Prospective vendors can contact the store at 616-302-7070 or wallystreasuresmall at gmail dot com.

