Hello Yoga finds its space

Yoga is about getting in touch with your body and mind, and that’s exactly what Allison Steele did.

“I was not truly looking for a studio space and then we stumbled upon this one and it was the perfect fit,” said Steele, founder of Hello Yoga in Wyoming, at 1760 44th St. SW.

Steele has taught yoga in the area for the past two years. Now, she’ll get to do it in a 1,630-square-foot setting that started life as a “white box,” a real estate term for unfinished space.

“In our studio, you will find neutral walls with pops of bold colors. We split the space so that there would be an area for community and an area for practice,” said Steele, adding she knew the space “would be a great place to start” her new storefront venture.

The first class will be Oct. 12, with a grand opening scheduled for Oct. 19.

Rod Alderink, an associate broker at NAI Wisinski of West Michigan, assisted Hello Yoga in securing the space.

Photo via fb.com