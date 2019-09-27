Four Brothers opening second location

Eighteen years is a long time to wait between opening locations.

The lag seems to have worked well for Isam Abdelqader, however. He and his four sons will be opening a second Four Brothers Chicken and Fish on Sept. 30.

The new carryout restaurant is situated at 4720 Division Ave. S in Kentwood, just across the street from Kelloggsville High School.

The grand opening will include specials and giveaways throughout the day.

The original Four Brothers takeout joint is located at 1975 Madison Ave. SE in Grand Rapids.

The restaurant’s menu features various items: fish fillets, baskets and nuggets; chicken nuggets, tenders, wings and gizzards; combos with fries; sides, including cauliflower, mozzarella sticks, mushrooms, okra and onion rings; and sauces, such as barbecue, hot sauce, ranch and more.

Isam Abdelqader founded the Four Brothers 18 years ago and named it after his four sons — Akram Abdelqader, Suhyb Abdelqader, Karum Abdelqader and Mohammed Abdelqader — who all now are co-owners of the business with their father.

Akram Abdelqader said when their father opened the original location, “his goal was to make it a popular neighborhood takeout for the best-tasting deep-fried chicken and cooked-to-order fish.”

“As we approach 20 years in business and continue to grow, we’re looking forward to opening our second location to continue offering the most flavor and freshness possible to our customers,” he said.

Photo via instagram.com