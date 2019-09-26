Korean barbecue and karaoke place opening in Grand Rapids

Downtown is getting a new place that will blend Korean barbecue with karaoke.

K-Rok is coming to Grand Rapids, at 169 Louis Campau Promenade NW, Suite 1, according to a Facebook post this week by Downtown Grand Rapids Inc., or DGRI.

K-Rok should open before the year’s end, DGRI says.

The restaurateur behind K-Rok is Rob Yoon, the owner of Emonae Korean BBQ in Cascade Township, at 6246 28th St. SE.

K-Rok will serve Korean barbecue — in which customers are given various sides and a raw meat to be cooked at the table — as well as offer noraebang, which lets patrons sing karaoke in private booths or rooms, Emonae says in the post.

The building is in the same courtyard as the “LOVE” sculpture, Z’s and Panera.

The location is owned by Amway Hotel Corporation, according to city of Grand Rapids property records.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Photo via fb.com