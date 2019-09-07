Heights Yoga Project opening on West Side

Niki Corcoran is making her dream of owning a yoga studio come true.

Corcoran, a registered yoga teacher, is opening Heights Yoga Project on Grand Rapids’ West Side, at 744 Leonard St. NW, on Sept. 9.

Corcoran has taught yoga classes in the city for the last four years, while planning to open a space someday, she says on the studio’s Facebook page.

She says it’s been her “dream to create a safe space for all community members to enjoy the benefits of yoga.”

Heights Yoga Project is “family friendly,” “holistic” and “committed to the values of diversity, equity and inclusion,” according to its website.

Eight instructors — including Corcoran — will teach yoga classes in various styles: Balance + Flow, WERQ, Yoga HYPe, Vinyasa and more.

You can pay a drop-in fee of $12 a class, try a monthly unlimited membership for $79 a month or purchase five- or 10-class packs for $50 or $90.

First-timers are eligible to get one month of unlimited classes for $30.

The studio’s class schedules are online.

Photo: Niki Corcoran. Via fb.com.