European Wax Center has opened its first West Michigan location.

The 1,400-square-foot location opened this summer at the Shops at CenterPoint in Grand Rapids, at 3665 28th St. SE.

The spa offers full-body waxing and skin care services for women and men.

First-time customers receive a complimentary waxing.

European Wax Center also has locations in Lansing, Ann Arbor and the Detroit area. It has 892 locations across the U.S.

Photo via fb.com