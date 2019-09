A celebration of Mexican culture is happening soon in the city.

The 50th Fiesta Mexicana will take place Sept. 13-15 at Calder Plaza.

The festival will feature music, food, artists, piñatas, a giant cake, clowns, children’s activities and more.

It is hosted by the Mexican Heritage Association.

Fiesta Mexicana began in Grand Rapids in 1969 after a group of Mexican women decided to share their cultural heritage with the community.

