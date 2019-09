The work of African-American artists from around the country is on display downtown.

The “Shades of Blackness” exhibition is showcasing pieces from numerous artists in the skywalk gallery of DeVos Place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Oct. 4.

The exhibition features functional, non-functional, 2D, 3D, fine arts and fine crafts in all mediums.

It is free and open to the public.

Photo via instagram.com