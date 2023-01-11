Where to satisfy your sweet tooth

Readers voted for the “Best of Grand Rapids” in several categories, from restaurants to services. According to our readers, here are the best places to satisfy your sweet tooth in Grand Rapids:
Best Bakery
1st Place: Nantucket Baking Company
Two locations—on Fuller at Leonard and next to Martha’s Vineyard—plus its products in stores and restaurants around the area make Nantucket Baking Company a popular enterprise. All manner of baked goods—bread, pastries, tortes, muffins, pies, scones, cookies, and more—offer home-baked flavor, not to mention aromas, that touch the taste buds and the heart. Nantucket also caters cakes, desserts, and pastries for special events.
2nd Place: Field & Fire Bakery
Best Dessert
1st Place: Nantucket Baking Company
2nd Place: MDRD
Best Fro Yo
1st Place: The Pump House
A new take on the old soda shop, this time with artisanal yogurt,
gelato, sorbet, and custard. Pick the size, pick the flavor or flavor
blend, and take a good five minutes to choose from all the toppings to complete the experience. It’s all there—gummy candy, brownie bits, fresh fruit, candy bar pieces, cereal, pretzels, and a host of other yummies. Hand-scooped ice cream available, and varied pints to purchase. Several locations are now open.
2nd Place: Top This
Best Ice Cream Parlor
1st Place: Furniture City Creamery
Small batch ice cream shop located at 958 Cherry Street in the East Hills Neighborhood. With a rotating list of classics and new-fangled flavors alike, this tiny ice cream parlor is a delight!
2nd Place: Frosty Boy
Best Cupcakes
1st Place: The Salted Cupcake
Cupcake shop located at 2481 32nd Street SE, with unique and delicious cupcakes so good you have to pre-order on Messenger to avoid them selling out before you get there.
2nd Place: Cakabakery
Best Doughnuts
1st Place: Marge’s Donut Den
Wyoming donut shop, located at 1751 28th St SW, that’s been in the business of making donuts and other baked goods since 1975.
2nd Place: Sprinkle’s
