Where to satisfy your sweet tooth

Best Bakery

1st Place: Nantucket Baking Company

Two locations—on Fuller at Leonard and next to Martha’s Vineyard—plus its products in stores and restaurants around the area make Nantucket Baking Company a popular enterprise. All manner of baked goods—bread, pastries, tortes, muffins, pies, scones, cookies, and more—offer home-baked flavor, not to mention aromas, that touch the taste buds and the heart. Nantucket also caters cakes, desserts, and pastries for special events.

2nd Place: Field & Fire Bakery

Best Dessert

1st Place: Nantucket Baking Company

2nd Place: MDRD

Best Fro Yo

1st Place: The Pump House

A new take on the old soda shop, this time with artisanal yogurt,

gelato, sorbet, and custard. Pick the size, pick the flavor or flavor

blend, and take a good five minutes to choose from all the toppings to complete the experience. It’s all there—gummy candy, brownie bits, fresh fruit, candy bar pieces, cereal, pretzels, and a host of other yummies. Hand-scooped ice cream available, and varied pints to purchase. Several locations are now open.

2nd Place: Top This

Best Ice Cream Parlor

1st Place: Furniture City Creamery

Small batch ice cream shop located at 958 Cherry Street in the East Hills Neighborhood. With a rotating list of classics and new-fangled flavors alike, this tiny ice cream parlor is a delight!

2nd Place: Frosty Boy

Best Cupcakes

1st Place: The Salted Cupcake

Cupcake shop located at 2481 32nd Street SE, with unique and delicious cupcakes so good you have to pre-order on Messenger to avoid them selling out before you get there.

2nd Place: Cakabakery

Best Doughnuts

1st Place: Marge’s Donut Den

Wyoming donut shop, located at 1751 28th St SW, that’s been in the business of making donuts and other baked goods since 1975.

2nd Place: Sprinkle’s