Best of the Best: Food & Restaurants

Each year, Grand Rapids Magazine asks readers to select the “best of” in several categories. The winners in the restaurant category are as follows:

Appetizers

1st Place: San Chez Bistro

The popular downtown eatery offers brunch for select hours and all-day tapas, its specialty. The unique offerings blend European, Mediterranean and Latin American flavors, with the added bonus of top-of-the-line tapas for all tastes including meat-eaters and vegetarians. Plus many products are locally sourced.

2nd Place: Aperitivo

Steak

1st Place: Bowdie’s Chophouse

Expertly managed by Alanna Grant, who’s been around the Grand Rapids restaurant scene at such restaurants as Grove and Bistro Bella Vita, this elegant, yet cozy

gem in the heart of Gaslight village in East Grand Rapids offers top-of-the-line steaks, professional yet friendly service and extras such as seafood appetizers, scrumptious sharable sides and an ample wine and cocktail list.

As they like to say at Bowdie’s, sit down and taste “the wonder that is our steak.” Executive Chef, Alexander Lukens and his compadre in kitchen, sous chef Garrick Shyne also put a lot of thought into the non-steak offerings. Market fresh fish and the half chicken, served on a bed of root vegetables smothered in gravy, rival anything grandma used to make. Lots of top shelf whiskey offerings, too. Oh, and the staff here were voted second for service. Enjoy!

2nd place: The Chop House