Best of Grand Rapids List: Health & Beauty

We’re getting down to the wire—the night we celebrate all of you Best of Grand Rapids winners is almost here.

From Arts & Entertainment, to Retail & Services, and Community & Personalities, we’ve been highlighting the very best our city has to offer. Now we turn the spotlight to our Health & Beauty category, where you’ll see plenty of familiar faces and places—businesses that were either winners or finalists on last year’s list and are back again in a big way.

This year also marks a change in how we tallied who to celebrate. instead of separating winners and finalists, we’ve introduced a new approach: the top three vote-getters in every category are recognized as winners. With so many close races and standout contenders, it felt like the right way to honor the level of excellence you helped identify.

And now, without further ado, and in no particular order, here is our annual roundup of the very best Health & Beauty establishments and service providers Grand Rapids has to offer—voted by you, our readers.

See you at the Best of Grand Rapids party. Find out how to buy tickets HERE.

Chiropractic Clinics

I Chiro Clinics

Active Life Chiropractic

Westside Chiropractic

Day Spa

Woodhouse Day Spa

Benji Salon & Spa

Design 1 Salon & Spa

Dental Clinic

Hudsonville Dental Associates

Contemporary Family Dental

MI Smiles

Dermatology Clinic

Dermatology Associates of West Michigan

West Michigan Dermatology

The Dermatology Institute of West Michigan

Facial

Design 1 Salon & Spa

Chasing Vanity Salon and Medi Spa

Benji Salon & Spa



Fitness Center/Gym

8th Day Gym

Next Level Personal Training

MVP Athletic Clubs

Hair Salon

Chasing Vanity Salon

Benji Salon & Spa

Coiffeteria Salon

Massage

Design 1 Salon & Spa

Benji Salon & Spa

Woodhouse Day Spa

Nail Salon

Design 1 Salon & Spa

Benji Salon & Spa

City Nail Bar

Plastic Surgery Clinic

Bengtson Center for Aesthetics & Plastic Surgery

Plastic Surgery Associates

Centre for Plastic Surgery

Tattoo Parlor

Copper Coin

Screaming Needle Tattoo and Body Piercing

Balm Tattooing

Yoga Studio

Funky Buddha

Kula Yoga

Twisted Hot Yoga