Best of Grand Rapids List: Health & Beauty

We’re getting down to the wire—the night we celebrate all of you Best of Grand Rapids winners is almost here.
From Arts & Entertainment, to Retail & Services, and Community & Personalities, we’ve been highlighting the very best our city has to offer. Now we turn the spotlight to our Health & Beauty category, where you’ll see plenty of familiar faces and places—businesses that were either winners or finalists on last year’s list and are back again in a big way.
This year also marks a change in how we tallied who to celebrate. instead of separating winners and finalists, we’ve introduced a new approach: the top three vote-getters in every category are recognized as winners. With so many close races and standout contenders, it felt like the right way to honor the level of excellence you helped identify.
And now, without further ado, and in no particular order, here is our annual roundup of the very best Health & Beauty establishments and service providers Grand Rapids has to offer—voted by you, our readers.
See you at the Best of Grand Rapids party. Find out how to buy tickets HERE.
Chiropractic Clinics
I Chiro Clinics
Active Life Chiropractic
Westside Chiropractic
Day Spa
Woodhouse Day Spa
Benji Salon & Spa
Design 1 Salon & Spa
Dental Clinic
Hudsonville Dental Associates
Contemporary Family Dental
MI Smiles
Dermatology Clinic
Dermatology Associates of West Michigan
West Michigan Dermatology
The Dermatology Institute of West Michigan
Facial
Design 1 Salon & Spa
Chasing Vanity Salon and Medi Spa
Benji Salon & Spa
Fitness Center/Gym
8th Day Gym
Next Level Personal Training
MVP Athletic Clubs
Hair Salon
Chasing Vanity Salon
Benji Salon & Spa
Coiffeteria Salon
Massage
Design 1 Salon & Spa
Benji Salon & Spa
Woodhouse Day Spa
Nail Salon
Design 1 Salon & Spa
Benji Salon & Spa
City Nail Bar
Plastic Surgery Clinic
Bengtson Center for Aesthetics & Plastic Surgery
Plastic Surgery Associates
Centre for Plastic Surgery
Tattoo Parlor
Copper Coin
Screaming Needle Tattoo and Body Piercing
Balm Tattooing
Yoga Studio
Funky Buddha
Kula Yoga
Twisted Hot Yoga