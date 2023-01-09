Best of the Best: Services

The results of our reader survey are in. Here are our reader’s top picks for service providers in Grand Rapids:
Services
Mani/Pedi
1st Place: Benji Salon & Spa
Luxury is the main attraction at Benji Salon/Spa on Lake Michigan Drive near Standale. From complete hair, nail, and lash services to massages, facials, and waxing, Benji knows just how to pamper its guests with personal care. Look also for makeup sessions (great for special occasions and bridal parties) and event space rental for personal pampering parties or wedding/baby showers
and more.
2nd Place: Design 1
Hair Salon
1st Place: Benji Salon & Spa
2nd Place: Design 1
Day Spa
1st Place: Bengston Center for Aesthetics and Plastic Surgery
Patient-focused state-of-the-art facility offering surgical and non surgical procedures with a mission to provide patients, clients, and their families with excellent services and “elevated, natural looking results.”
2nd Place: Benji
Plastic Surgeon
1st Place: Dr. Brad Bengston
2nd Place: Dr. David Alfonso
Dermatologist
1st Place: Drs. Kurt Ashak & Rebecca Jansen (both at
Dermatology Associates)
Specialists in the diagnosis and treatment of skin, hair and nail problems, this comprehensive team of dermatologists, physician assistants and specialty trained nurses is backed by the latest techniques and procedures.
2nd Place: Dr. Kristi Hawley at The Dermatology Institute of West Michigan
Chiropractors
1st Place: I Chiro Clinics
With two Grand Rapids locations, I Chiro Clinics have been providing quality natural health care for local Grand Rapids residents since 1998.
2nd Place: Kooistra Chiropractic Clinic
Dentist
1st Place: MI Smiles
Multiple locations throughout West Michigan with 40+ years in dentistry.
2nd Place: Great Lakes
Tattoo Parlor
1st Place: High Pointe Tattoo
Classic tattoos applied by Hunter Cross, Jeremy Eikenberry, Ryan Stout located at 820 Monroe Ave. NW., suite 120.
2nd Place: Mos Eisleys Tattoo Studio
Credit Union
1st Place: Lake Michigan Credit Union
LMCU’s motto is “We treat our members like neighbors,” and it’s true. Good customer service, a growing number of locations and numerous business and personal banking products have members sticking with LMCU for all banking needs. There’s community spirit as well, showcased in financial wellness learning opportunities, scholarship and school/holiday donation programs, and deals on West Michigan Whitecaps games at LMCU Ballpark.
2nd Place: Consumer’s Credit Union
Bank
1st Place: Lake Michigan Credit Union
2nd Place: Huntington Bank
Child Care
1st Place: Milestones
Locally owned child care provider with multiple West Michigan locations.
2nd Place: Apple Tree
Family Law
1st Place: Giordano Law, PLC
From Giordano Law, PLC, located in Bridgewater Place, 333 Bridge St NW #1020:
“Michele M. Giordano, attorney and founder of Giordano Law, PLC, is a family law, estate planning, and litigation attorney helping clients with cases involving: divorce, post-divorce, custody, adoption, guardianships, and the drafting of wills…”
2nd Place: Thacker Sleight
Residential Real Estate
1st Place: Five Star Real Estate
Founded in 1996, Five Star Real Estate, with numerous offices throughout the region boasts its agents “consistently close more than twice the national average of transactions”.
2nd Place: Berkshire Hathaway and Rise (it’s a tie)
Residential Cleaning Service
1st Place: Cascade Fresh Cleaning Service
For more than a decade this locally owned and operated maid service offers signature home cleaning services to effectively clean your house from top to bottom.
2nd Place: Molly Maid
Landscaping
1st Place: Mr. Bill’s Land Tree Snow
Mr. Bill’s excels in carrying out custom jobs year round in the area of tree-trimming, snow removal and landscaping .
2nd Place: Summit Landscaping and Tree Service
Retirement Community
1st Place: Holland Home
Holland Home is a nonprofit senior living and care organization providing independent living communities and a full continuum of care services.
2nd Place: Porter Hills
Estate Planning
1st Place: Brown Law Firm
Attorney Chris Brown’s website promises to provide “expert legal counsel and authentic personal service all at a great value, just as it should be.”
2nd Place: Tim Alles
Animal Clinic
1st Place: Plymouth Road Animal Clinic
Veterinarian/Practice Owner, Dr. Jen Wehler has been practicing at Plymouth Road Animal Clinic since 2009. In 2016, she became sole owner of the practice with a mission to provide thorough, friendly, affordable care for dogs and cats across West Michigan.
2nd Place: Family Friends Veterinary Hospital
Doggie Day Care
1st Place: Whiskers Resort & Pet Spa
This luxurious center for pets offers daycare, overnight boarding, grooming, and training. 2nd Place: Camp Bow Wow
