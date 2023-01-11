Ferdinand the Bull family concert Saturday

The Grand Rapids Symphony is holding its first in-person family concert since the Covid pandemic began in 2020. On Saturday, Jan. 14, “Ferdinand the Bull” will be performed at the Forest Hills Fine Arts Center.

“We are so pleased to be able to resume sharing music with children in the Grand Rapids area,” said Grand Rapids Symphony Education Manager Sarah Stickney. “We will have 6 performances over three days (January 17-19) reaching more than 5,500 students from 50 different schools, as well as the public performance on January 14.”

Based on The Story of Ferdinand by Munro Leaf, composer Matt Naughtin brings Ferdinand the Bull to life through music. This 25-minute work features a narrator, dancer, and guitarist. We are excited to bring back the beloved story of a little bull who would rather sit and smell the flowers than fight in the bullring.

On January 14, there is a one hour preconcert activity 9-10am, for instrument discover and crafts.

With Duo Shen as conductor, Christopher Weaver narrating and Lewis Richards as Ferdinand, the show starts at 10 a.m.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Grand Rapids Symphony website.