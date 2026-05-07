Best of Grand Rapids List: Food & Drinks

This is it. Drinks & Food—the two categories we’ve all been waiting for. The ones that define nights out, fuel conversations, and inspire those inevitable “you have to try this place” recommendations. Because at Grand Rapids Magazine, this isn’t just another “Best of” section—it’s what we do, and what we love most: eating well, drinking well, and celebrating the restaurants, bars, chefs and makers that shape how this city tastes.

This week, I’ve been slowly “leaking” the list out—sharing highlights and nudging readers toward where they can pick up a copy of the magazine for the full lineup in print. But by now, the secret is out. And with our Best of Grand Rapids Party happening tomorrow night—May 8, 7–10 p.m. at the Goei Center (6 p.m. for VIP ticket holders)—the celebration is nearly upon us. Purchase tickets HERE.

We’ve already revealed winners in Arts & Entertainment, Community & Personalities, Retail & Services, and Health & Beauty.

Now for a little clarification:

This year, we changed up how we define a “winner.” Instead of separating winners and finalists this year—or running a second round of voting—we’ve kept it simple: the top three vote-getters from the write-in round in each category are all deemed “winners.” Just the three most-loved picks standing side by side… in no particular order. Because honestly, why should the “A’s” always get top billing?

So, drumroll please—the Best of Grand Rapids 2026 winners in Drinks & Food are:

Drinks

Alcohol/Spirits Brand

Long Road Distillery

Eastern Kille Distillery

New Holland Brewing Company

Bar

Shots

Logan’s Alley

Pursuit of Happiness

Bartender

Cassie Heuton – Pursuit of Happiness Co.

Jim Foltice – HopCat

Rob Hanks – Nightwatch Lounge

Beer Brand

Founder’s

New Holland

Bells

Bloody Mary

Winchester

Sundance Bar & Grille

Garage Bar

Brewery

Founder’s Brewery

The Mitten Brewing

Vivant Brewery & Spirits

Cidery

Farmhaus Cider Co.

Vander Mill

The Peoples Cider Co.

Coffee House

Madcap

Schuil Coffee Company

Lantern Coffee Bar and Lounge

Craft Cocktails

Eastern Kille

Long Road / Less Traveled

Drip Drop Cocktail Bar

Distillery

Eastern Kille

Long Road

Mammoth Distillery

Happy Hour

Butcher’s Union

Shots on the River

Fratelli’s Italian Kitchen

Margarita

Donkey Taqueria

Luna

MeXo

Old Fashioned

Butcher’s Union

One Bourbon

Eastern Kille

Sports Bar

The Score

Shots

Uccello’s

Whiskey Bar

One Bourbon

Butcher’s Union

Stella’s Lounge

Wine Bar

Good Good Good

Chateau Grand Rapids

The Lark

Food



Appetizers

San Chez A Tapas Bistro

Gin Gin’s

Fratelli’s Italian Kitchen

Bakery

Nantucket Baking Company

Wealthy Street Bakery

Field & Fire Bakery

BBQ

2 Scott’s BBQ

K- ROK Korean BBQ & Karaoke Soju Cocktail Bar

The Pit Stop

Breadsticks

Fratelli’s Pizza

Uccello’s

Vitale’s Pizza Grand Rapids

Breakfast

Anna’s House

Lucy’s

Wolfgang’s Restaurant

Brunch

Lucy’s

Brunch House GR

Anna’s House

Burger

Black Napkin

Stella’s Lounge

Nonla Burger

Butcher Shop

Sobie Meats

Louise Earl Butcher

Frank’s Meat Market

Catering

Distinctive Catering

KJ Catering

Martha’s Catering

Chef

Chef Jenna Arcidiacono – Amore

Kevin VanderMeer – KJ Catering

Oscar Moreno – MeXo

Chicken Sandwich

Hancock

Black Napkin

Nonla Burger

Chili

Founders Brewing Company

Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park

Uncle Cheetah’s

Chili Dog

Yesterdog

One Stop Coney

Mad Dogz

Chinese Food

First Wok

Red Bowl

Golden Wok

Clam Chowder

Leo’s Seafood Restaurant & Bar

Fish Lads

Uncle Cheetah’s Soup Shop

Crab Rangoon

First Wok

Max’s South Seas Hideaway

3 Happiness

Cupcakes

Salted Cupcake

Cakabakery

Leah T’s Sweets & Treats

Date Night Restaurant

Gin Gin’s

Butcher’s Union

Café Mamo

Deli

Schnitz’s Deli

Two Beards Deli

O’Brien’s

Desserts

Martha’s Vineyard

Mokaya

Nantucket Bakery

Diner

76 Street Diner

Grand Coney

Matchbox

Donuts

Sandy’s Donuts

Marge’s Donut Den

Sprinkles Donut Shop

Food Truck

Sweet Racks & Smokin Butts BBQ

Pattie Matters

Taqueria Chilango

Fries

Black Napkin

HopCat

Fratelli’s Italian Kitchen

Frozen Yogurt

Pump House

Elsa’s

Peachwave Frozen Yogurt & Gelato

Gyro

Sami’s/ Pita House

Zivio

Chicago Gyro

Hangover Food

Fratelli’s Pizza

Grand Coney

Wolfgang’s

Ice Cream

Furniture City Creamery

Frosty Boy

Love’s Ice Cream and Chocolates

Indian Food

Pind Indian Cuisine

Palace of India

Pal’s Indian Cuisine

Kielbasa

Frank’s Meat Market

Sobie Meats

Lewandoski’s Market

Late Night Dining & Drinks

Gin Gin’s

Butcher’s Union

Fratelli’s Italian Kitchen

Mac & Cheese

Electric Cheetah

West Side Social

Sweet Racks & Smokin Butts BBQ

Mediterranean Food

Shesco Mediterranean Food

Zivio

The Pita House – Sami’s Gyro

Mexican Food Restaurant

Donkey Taqueria

MeXo

Cantina Mexican Grill

Nachos

Noco Provisions

Sweet Racks & Smokin’ Butts BBQ

West Side Social

Outdoor Seating

The Score Restaurant and Sports Bar

Rose’s on Reed’s Lake

Donkey Taqueria

Pasta

Amore Trattoria Italiana

Bistro Bella Vita

Pietro’s

Pizza

Mitten Brewing Company

Quarantino’s

Vitale’s

Poutine

Brewery Vivant

One Bourbon

Max’s South Seas Hideaway

Restaurant Service

Gin Gin’s

Leo’s Seafood Restaurant & Bar

Grove

Reuben Sandwich

Schnitz Deli

The Old Goat

O’Briens Deli & Burgers

Rooftop Dining

Knoop

Mertens Rooftop

Rapid River Stillhouse

Salads

Terra GR

Gin Gin’s

Rose’s

Sandwiches

Two Beards Deli

Schnitz Deli

Apple Spice Box Lunch Delivery & Catering

Seafood Restaurant

Leo’s Seafood Restaurant & Bar

Real Seafood Company

Bonefish Grill

Steakhouse

The Chop House

Bowdie’s Chophouse

Butcher’s Union

Sushi

Maru

Ginza

Jaku

Tacos

Donkey Taquiera

Tacos El Cuñado

Luna

Tater Tots

Blue Dog Tavern

Logan’s Alley

Gravity Taphouse

Thai Food

Bangkok Taste

Lai Thai Kitchen

Little Bangkok

Vegetarian/Vegan Menu

Gaia House Café

Stella’s

Anna’s House

Veggie Burger

Stella’s Lounge

Black Napkin

Nonla Burger

Wet Burrito

Beltline Bar

Adobe

Taco Boy

Wings