Best of Grand Rapids List: Food & Drinks

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This is it. Drinks & Food—the two categories we’ve all been waiting for. The ones that define nights out, fuel conversations, and inspire those inevitable “you have to try this place” recommendations. Because at Grand Rapids Magazine, this isn’t just another “Best of” section—it’s what we do, and what we love most: eating well, drinking well, and celebrating the restaurants, bars, chefs and makers that shape how this city tastes.

This week, I’ve been slowly “leaking” the list out—sharing highlights and nudging readers toward where they can pick up a copy of the magazine for the full lineup in print. But by now, the secret is out. And with our Best of Grand Rapids Party happening tomorrow night—May 8, 7–10 p.m. at the Goei Center (6 p.m. for VIP ticket holders)—the celebration is nearly upon us. Purchase tickets HERE.

We’ve already revealed winners in Arts & Entertainment, Community & Personalities, Retail & Services, and Health & Beauty.

Now for a little clarification:

This year, we changed up how we define a “winner.” Instead of separating winners and finalists this year—or running a second round of voting—we’ve kept it simple: the top three vote-getters from the write-in round in each category are all deemed “winners.” Just the three most-loved picks standing side by side… in no particular order. Because honestly, why should the “A’s” always get top billing?

So, drumroll please—the Best of Grand Rapids 2026 winners in Drinks & Food are:

Drinks

Alcohol/Spirits Brand

  • Long Road Distillery
  • Eastern Kille Distillery
  • New Holland Brewing Company 

Bar

  • Shots
  • Logan’s Alley
  • Pursuit of Happiness 

Bartender

  • Cassie Heuton – Pursuit of Happiness Co.
  • Jim Foltice – HopCat
  • Rob Hanks – Nightwatch Lounge

Beer Brand

  • Founder’s
  • New Holland
  • Bells

Bloody Mary

  • Winchester
  • Sundance Bar & Grille
  • Garage Bar

Brewery

  • Founder’s Brewery
  • The Mitten Brewing
  • Vivant Brewery & Spirits

Cidery

  • Farmhaus Cider Co.
  • Vander Mill
  • The Peoples Cider Co.

Coffee House

  • Madcap
  • Schuil Coffee Company
  • Lantern Coffee Bar and Lounge

Craft Cocktails

  • Eastern Kille
  • Long Road / Less Traveled
  • Drip Drop Cocktail Bar

Distillery

  • Eastern Kille
  • Long Road
  • Mammoth Distillery

Happy Hour

  • Butcher’s Union
  • Shots on the River
  • Fratelli’s Italian Kitchen

Margarita

  • Donkey Taqueria
  • Luna
  • MeXo

Old Fashioned

  • Butcher’s Union
  • One Bourbon
  • Eastern Kille

Sports Bar

  • The Score
  • Shots
  • Uccello’s

Whiskey Bar

  • One Bourbon
  • Butcher’s Union
  • Stella’s Lounge

Wine Bar

  • Good Good Good
  • Chateau Grand Rapids
  • The Lark

Food

Appetizers

  • San Chez A Tapas Bistro
  • Gin Gin’s
  • Fratelli’s Italian Kitchen

Bakery

  • Nantucket Baking Company
  • Wealthy Street Bakery
  • Field & Fire Bakery

BBQ

  • 2 Scott’s BBQ
  • K- ROK Korean BBQ & Karaoke Soju Cocktail Bar
  • The Pit Stop 

Breadsticks

  • Fratelli’s Pizza
  • Uccello’s
  • Vitale’s Pizza Grand Rapids

Breakfast

  • Anna’s House
  • Lucy’s
  • Wolfgang’s Restaurant

Brunch

  • Lucy’s
  • Brunch House GR
  • Anna’s House

Burger

  • Black Napkin
  • Stella’s Lounge
  • Nonla Burger 

Butcher Shop

  • Sobie Meats
  • Louise Earl Butcher
  • Frank’s Meat Market

Catering

  • Distinctive Catering
  • KJ Catering
  • Martha’s Catering

 Chef

  • Chef Jenna Arcidiacono – Amore
  • Kevin VanderMeer – KJ Catering
  • Oscar Moreno – MeXo 

Chicken Sandwich

  • Hancock
  • Black Napkin
  • Nonla Burger

 Chili

  • Founders Brewing Company
  • Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park
  • Uncle Cheetah’s

Chili Dog

  • Yesterdog
  • One Stop Coney
  • Mad Dogz

Chinese Food

  • First Wok
  • Red Bowl
  • Golden Wok

Clam Chowder

  • Leo’s Seafood Restaurant & Bar
  • Fish Lads
  • Uncle Cheetah’s Soup Shop

Crab Rangoon

  • First Wok
  • Max’s South Seas Hideaway
  • 3 Happiness 

Cupcakes

  • Salted Cupcake
  • Cakabakery
  • Leah T’s Sweets & Treats

Date Night Restaurant

  • Gin Gin’s
  • Butcher’s Union
  • Café Mamo

Deli

  • Schnitz’s Deli
  • Two Beards Deli
  • O’Brien’s 

Desserts

  • Martha’s Vineyard
  • Mokaya
  • Nantucket Bakery

Diner

  • 76 Street Diner
  • Grand Coney
  • Matchbox

Donuts

  • Sandy’s Donuts
  • Marge’s Donut Den
  • Sprinkles Donut Shop

Food Truck

  • Sweet Racks & Smokin Butts BBQ
  • Pattie Matters
  • Taqueria Chilango

Fries

  • Black Napkin
  • HopCat
  • Fratelli’s Italian Kitchen

Frozen Yogurt

  • Pump House
  • Elsa’s
  • Peachwave Frozen Yogurt & Gelato

Gyro

  • Sami’s/ Pita House
  • Zivio
  • Chicago Gyro

Hangover Food

  • Fratelli’s Pizza
  • Grand Coney
  • Wolfgang’s

Ice Cream

  • Furniture City Creamery
  • Frosty Boy
  • Love’s Ice Cream and Chocolates

 Indian Food

  • Pind Indian Cuisine
  • Palace of India
  • Pal’s Indian Cuisine

Kielbasa

  • Frank’s Meat Market
  • Sobie Meats
  • Lewandoski’s Market

Late Night Dining & Drinks

  • Gin Gin’s
  • Butcher’s Union
  • Fratelli’s Italian Kitchen

Mac & Cheese

  • Electric Cheetah
  • West Side Social
  • Sweet Racks & Smokin Butts BBQ

Mediterranean Food

  • Shesco Mediterranean Food
  • Zivio
  • The Pita House – Sami’s Gyro

Mexican Food Restaurant

  • Donkey Taqueria
  • MeXo
  • Cantina Mexican Grill 

Nachos

  • Noco Provisions
  • Sweet Racks & Smokin’ Butts BBQ
  • West Side Social

Outdoor Seating

  • The Score Restaurant and Sports Bar
  • Rose’s on Reed’s Lake
  • Donkey Taqueria

Pasta

  • Amore Trattoria Italiana
  • Bistro Bella Vita
  • Pietro’s 

Pizza

  • Mitten Brewing Company
  • Quarantino’s
  • Vitale’s

 Poutine

  • Brewery Vivant
  • One Bourbon
  • Max’s South Seas Hideaway

Restaurant Service

  • Gin Gin’s
  • Leo’s Seafood Restaurant & Bar
  • Grove

Reuben Sandwich

  • Schnitz Deli
  • The Old Goat
  • O’Briens Deli & Burgers

Rooftop Dining

  • Knoop
  • Mertens Rooftop
  • Rapid River Stillhouse

Salads

  • Terra GR
  • Gin Gin’s
  • Rose’s

Sandwiches

  • Two Beards Deli
  • Schnitz Deli
  • Apple Spice Box Lunch Delivery & Catering

 Seafood Restaurant

  • Leo’s Seafood Restaurant & Bar
  • Real Seafood Company
  • Bonefish Grill

Steakhouse

  • The Chop House
  • Bowdie’s Chophouse
  • Butcher’s Union

 Sushi

  • Maru
  • Ginza
  • Jaku

Tacos

  • Donkey Taquiera
  • Tacos El Cuñado
  • Luna

Tater Tots

  • Blue Dog Tavern
  • Logan’s Alley
  • Gravity Taphouse

Thai Food

  • Bangkok Taste
  • Lai Thai Kitchen
  • Little Bangkok

Vegetarian/Vegan Menu

  • Gaia House Café
  • Stella’s
  • Anna’s House

 Veggie Burger

  • Stella’s Lounge
  • Black Napkin
  • Nonla Burger

Wet Burrito

  • Beltline Bar
  • Adobe
  • Taco Boy

Wings

  • Wing Doozey
  • The Score Restaurant and Sports Bar
  • JT’s Pizza & Spirits

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