Best of Grand Rapids List: Food & Drinks

This is it. Drinks & Food—the two categories we’ve all been waiting for. The ones that define nights out, fuel conversations, and inspire those inevitable “you have to try this place” recommendations. Because at Grand Rapids Magazine, this isn’t just another “Best of” section—it’s what we do, and what we love most: eating well, drinking well, and celebrating the restaurants, bars, chefs and makers that shape how this city tastes.
This week, I’ve been slowly “leaking” the list out—sharing highlights and nudging readers toward where they can pick up a copy of the magazine for the full lineup in print. But by now, the secret is out. And with our Best of Grand Rapids Party happening tomorrow night—May 8, 7–10 p.m. at the Goei Center (6 p.m. for VIP ticket holders)—the celebration is nearly upon us. Purchase tickets HERE.
We’ve already revealed winners in Arts & Entertainment, Community & Personalities, Retail & Services, and Health & Beauty.
Now for a little clarification:
This year, we changed up how we define a “winner.” Instead of separating winners and finalists this year—or running a second round of voting—we’ve kept it simple: the top three vote-getters from the write-in round in each category are all deemed “winners.” Just the three most-loved picks standing side by side… in no particular order. Because honestly, why should the “A’s” always get top billing?
So, drumroll please—the Best of Grand Rapids 2026 winners in Drinks & Food are:
Drinks
Alcohol/Spirits Brand
- Long Road Distillery
- Eastern Kille Distillery
- New Holland Brewing Company
Bar
- Shots
- Logan’s Alley
- Pursuit of Happiness
Bartender
- Cassie Heuton – Pursuit of Happiness Co.
- Jim Foltice – HopCat
- Rob Hanks – Nightwatch Lounge
Beer Brand
- Founder’s
- New Holland
- Bells
Bloody Mary
- Winchester
- Sundance Bar & Grille
- Garage Bar
Brewery
- Founder’s Brewery
- The Mitten Brewing
- Vivant Brewery & Spirits
Cidery
- Farmhaus Cider Co.
- Vander Mill
- The Peoples Cider Co.
Coffee House
- Madcap
- Schuil Coffee Company
- Lantern Coffee Bar and Lounge
Craft Cocktails
- Eastern Kille
- Long Road / Less Traveled
- Drip Drop Cocktail Bar
Distillery
- Eastern Kille
- Long Road
- Mammoth Distillery
Happy Hour
- Butcher’s Union
- Shots on the River
- Fratelli’s Italian Kitchen
Margarita
- Donkey Taqueria
- Luna
- MeXo
Old Fashioned
- Butcher’s Union
- One Bourbon
- Eastern Kille
Sports Bar
- The Score
- Shots
- Uccello’s
Whiskey Bar
- One Bourbon
- Butcher’s Union
- Stella’s Lounge
Wine Bar
- Good Good Good
- Chateau Grand Rapids
- The Lark
Food
Appetizers
- San Chez A Tapas Bistro
- Gin Gin’s
- Fratelli’s Italian Kitchen
Bakery
- Nantucket Baking Company
- Wealthy Street Bakery
- Field & Fire Bakery
BBQ
- 2 Scott’s BBQ
- K- ROK Korean BBQ & Karaoke Soju Cocktail Bar
- The Pit Stop
Breadsticks
- Fratelli’s Pizza
- Uccello’s
- Vitale’s Pizza Grand Rapids
Breakfast
- Anna’s House
- Lucy’s
- Wolfgang’s Restaurant
Brunch
- Lucy’s
- Brunch House GR
- Anna’s House
Burger
- Black Napkin
- Stella’s Lounge
- Nonla Burger
Butcher Shop
- Sobie Meats
- Louise Earl Butcher
- Frank’s Meat Market
Catering
- Distinctive Catering
- KJ Catering
- Martha’s Catering
Chef
- Chef Jenna Arcidiacono – Amore
- Kevin VanderMeer – KJ Catering
- Oscar Moreno – MeXo
Chicken Sandwich
- Hancock
- Black Napkin
- Nonla Burger
Chili
- Founders Brewing Company
- Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park
- Uncle Cheetah’s
Chili Dog
- Yesterdog
- One Stop Coney
- Mad Dogz
Chinese Food
- First Wok
- Red Bowl
- Golden Wok
Clam Chowder
- Leo’s Seafood Restaurant & Bar
- Fish Lads
- Uncle Cheetah’s Soup Shop
Crab Rangoon
- First Wok
- Max’s South Seas Hideaway
- 3 Happiness
Cupcakes
- Salted Cupcake
- Cakabakery
- Leah T’s Sweets & Treats
Date Night Restaurant
- Gin Gin’s
- Butcher’s Union
- Café Mamo
Deli
- Schnitz’s Deli
- Two Beards Deli
- O’Brien’s
Desserts
- Martha’s Vineyard
- Mokaya
- Nantucket Bakery
Diner
- 76 Street Diner
- Grand Coney
- Matchbox
Donuts
- Sandy’s Donuts
- Marge’s Donut Den
- Sprinkles Donut Shop
Food Truck
- Sweet Racks & Smokin Butts BBQ
- Pattie Matters
- Taqueria Chilango
Fries
- Black Napkin
- HopCat
- Fratelli’s Italian Kitchen
Frozen Yogurt
- Pump House
- Elsa’s
- Peachwave Frozen Yogurt & Gelato
Gyro
- Sami’s/ Pita House
- Zivio
- Chicago Gyro
Hangover Food
- Fratelli’s Pizza
- Grand Coney
- Wolfgang’s
Ice Cream
- Furniture City Creamery
- Frosty Boy
- Love’s Ice Cream and Chocolates
Indian Food
- Pind Indian Cuisine
- Palace of India
- Pal’s Indian Cuisine
Kielbasa
- Frank’s Meat Market
- Sobie Meats
- Lewandoski’s Market
Late Night Dining & Drinks
- Gin Gin’s
- Butcher’s Union
- Fratelli’s Italian Kitchen
Mac & Cheese
- Electric Cheetah
- West Side Social
- Sweet Racks & Smokin Butts BBQ
Mediterranean Food
- Shesco Mediterranean Food
- Zivio
- The Pita House – Sami’s Gyro
Mexican Food Restaurant
- Donkey Taqueria
- MeXo
- Cantina Mexican Grill
Nachos
- Noco Provisions
- Sweet Racks & Smokin’ Butts BBQ
- West Side Social
Outdoor Seating
- The Score Restaurant and Sports Bar
- Rose’s on Reed’s Lake
- Donkey Taqueria
Pasta
- Amore Trattoria Italiana
- Bistro Bella Vita
- Pietro’s
Pizza
- Mitten Brewing Company
- Quarantino’s
- Vitale’s
Poutine
- Brewery Vivant
- One Bourbon
- Max’s South Seas Hideaway
Restaurant Service
- Gin Gin’s
- Leo’s Seafood Restaurant & Bar
- Grove
Reuben Sandwich
- Schnitz Deli
- The Old Goat
- O’Briens Deli & Burgers
Rooftop Dining
- Knoop
- Mertens Rooftop
- Rapid River Stillhouse
Salads
- Terra GR
- Gin Gin’s
- Rose’s
Sandwiches
- Two Beards Deli
- Schnitz Deli
- Apple Spice Box Lunch Delivery & Catering
Seafood Restaurant
- Leo’s Seafood Restaurant & Bar
- Real Seafood Company
- Bonefish Grill
Steakhouse
- The Chop House
- Bowdie’s Chophouse
- Butcher’s Union
Sushi
- Maru
- Ginza
- Jaku
Tacos
- Donkey Taquiera
- Tacos El Cuñado
- Luna
Tater Tots
- Blue Dog Tavern
- Logan’s Alley
- Gravity Taphouse
Thai Food
- Bangkok Taste
- Lai Thai Kitchen
- Little Bangkok
Vegetarian/Vegan Menu
- Gaia House Café
- Stella’s
- Anna’s House
Veggie Burger
- Stella’s Lounge
- Black Napkin
- Nonla Burger
Wet Burrito
- Beltline Bar
- Adobe
- Taco Boy
Wings
- Wing Doozey
- The Score Restaurant and Sports Bar
- JT’s Pizza & Spirits