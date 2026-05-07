Best of Grand Rapids List: Retail & Services

So far, we’ve released the winners of our Arts & Entertainment and Community & Personalities categories. Next up is our Retail & Services section of the annual Best of Grand Rapids readers survey.

In case you haven’t heard by now, this year, we changed things up. Instead of naming winners and finalists, we’re celebrating things a little differently—because with so many close races (and plenty of ties), we think it’s fair to say: you’re all winners.

Want to see the full list across all categories? Grab a copy at Meijer, Schuler Books, D&W, Barnes & Noble, Family Fare, but hurry. The Best of Grand Rapids issue tends to fly off shelves fast! Check Newsstand Outlets for a full list of retailers. Better yet, Subscribe for just $24/year and never miss an issue.

And be sure to get your tickets to the Best of Grand Rapids Party to celebrate with all of the winners on Friday, May 8, 7–10 p.m. at the Goei Center, 818 Butterworth St. SW, Grand Rapids.

Now, without further ado, and in no particular order, here is annual roundup of the very best retail establishments and service providers Grand Rapids has to offer, as voted by you, our readers!

Retail

Antiques Dealers

Pinky’s Place – Antique & Artisan Market

Lost and Found Antiques

Warehouse One

Appliance Dealers

Decker & Son’s

Gerrit’s Appliance

Nawara Brothers

Art Galleries with Local Artwork for sale

LaFontsee Gallery

Nestology Shop & Studio

AllArtWorks Viewing Studio

Automobile Dealers

Fox Honda

Borgman Ford

Berger Chevrolet

Beer and Wine Merchants

Martha’s Vineyard

Rishi’s International Beverage

The Crushed Grape

Bicycle Shops

Free Wheeler

Switchback Gear Exchange

Alger Bikes

Book Stores

Schuler’s

Books & Mortar

Orchard House Books & Café

Bridal Shops

Renee Austin Wedding

Bridal Elegance

Khloe Mae Bridal

Comic Book Stores

The Vault of Midnight

Tardy’s Collectors Corner

Argos Book Shop

Consignment Shops

Gild the Lily

New 2 You

Rock Paper Scissors

Florists

Eastern Floral

Kennedy’s Flowers

Hysopp Floral Design Studio

Furniture Stores

Talsma Furniture

Stone’s Throw

Klingman’s

Garden Center Retailers

Flowerland

Romance Gardens

Harder & Warner Landscapes and Boutique Gardens

Gift Shops

Rebel

Black Cat Bodega

Gather-d

Grocery Stores

Meijer

Horrocks Market

Kingma’s Market

Hardware Stores

Grand Rapids Area ACE Hardware Stores

Alger Hardware

Kutsche’s Hardware & Industrial Supply

Home Décor Boutiques

Gather-d

COMMUNE

Kathryn Chaplow Collect

Jewelry Stores

Almassian Jewelers

De Vries Jewelers

Kessler’s Diamond Center

Men’s Clothing Stores

Fitzgerald’s Men’s Store

A.K. Rikk’s

Everywear

Pet Supplies Stores

Chow Hound

Pet Supplies Plus

Your Pets Naturally

Specialty Grocers

Martha’s Vineyard

Kingma’s Market

Horrocks Market

Women’s Clothing Stores

Leigh’s

Disco Darling

Gather-d

Services

Animal Clinic

Blue Pearl Pet Hospital

Family Friends Veterinary Hospital

Cascade Animal Hospital

Auto Service

Community Automotive Repair

Cascade Automotive Services

Mason Street Garage

Bank

Chase

Union Bank

Fifth Third

Child Care

Milestones

Goddard School

Wee Folks Child Care

Cleaning Service

Mint Cleaning

Hillside Home Management

Pinnacle Cleaning Services

Courier Services

Amazon

FedEx

UPS

Credit Union

Lake Michigan Credit Union

Consumers Credit Union

MSUFCU

Dog Groomer

Whiskers Resort and Pet Spa

Cascade Hospital for Animals

FurChild Company / Sarah Gordon

Doggy Day Care

Whiskers Resort and Pet Spa

Katie’s K9’s

The Pack

Dog Walker/Service

Wild & Free Pet Services

Ataraxia Pet Care

Captivated Canine

Drinking Water Delivery Service

Gordon Water Systems

Absopure

Culligan

Dry Cleaner

Sheldon Cleaners

Afendoulis Cleaners and Tuxedos

Curtis Cleaners

Estate Planning

Mika Meyers PLC

Varnum Law

Bolhouse, Hofstee & McLean P.C.

Family Law

Mika Meyers, PLC

Bolhouse, Hofstee & McLean, P.C

Varnum Law

Home Automation System

American Dream Integration

GR Metro

Interior Designer

Design Phase

Fuchsia Design

Kristine Lang – Design Phase

Landscaping Service

Harder & Warner Landscaping

Summit Landscape Management INC

Alfresco Landscapes

Realtor

Erin Feater – GR Home Team

Zokoe Team – Five Star Real Estate

Blu House Properties

Retirement Community

Holland Home

Clark at Keller Lake

Porter Hills Village

Tree Service