Best of Grand Rapids List: Retail & Services

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So far, we’ve released the winners of our Arts & Entertainment and Community & Personalities categories. Next up is our Retail & Services section of the annual Best of Grand Rapids readers survey.

In case you haven’t heard by now, this year, we changed things up. Instead of naming winners and finalists, we’re celebrating things a little differently—because with so many close races (and plenty of ties), we think it’s fair to say: you’re all winners.

Want to see the full list across all categories? Grab a copy at Meijer, Schuler Books, D&W, Barnes & Noble, Family Fare, but hurry. The Best of Grand Rapids issue tends to fly off shelves fast! Check Newsstand Outlets for a full list of retailers. Better yet, Subscribe for just $24/year and never miss an issue.

And be sure to get your tickets to the Best of Grand Rapids Party to celebrate with all of the winners on Friday, May 8, 7–10 p.m. at the Goei Center, 818 Butterworth St. SW, Grand Rapids.

Now, without further ado, and in no particular order, here is annual roundup of the very best retail establishments and service providers Grand Rapids has to offer, as voted by you, our readers!

Retail

Antiques Dealers

  • Pinky’s Place – Antique & Artisan Market
  • Lost and Found Antiques
  • Warehouse One

Appliance Dealers

  • Decker & Son’s
  • Gerrit’s Appliance
  • Nawara Brothers

Art Galleries with Local Artwork for sale

  • LaFontsee Gallery
  • Nestology Shop & Studio
  • AllArtWorks Viewing Studio

Automobile Dealers

  • Fox Honda
  • Borgman Ford
  • Berger Chevrolet

Beer and Wine Merchants

  • Martha’s Vineyard
  • Rishi’s International Beverage
  • The Crushed Grape

Bicycle Shops

  • Free Wheeler
  • Switchback Gear Exchange
  • Alger Bikes

Book Stores

  • Schuler’s
  • Books & Mortar
  • Orchard House Books & Café

Bridal Shops

  • Renee Austin Wedding
  • Bridal Elegance
  • Khloe Mae Bridal

Comic Book Stores

  • The Vault of Midnight
  • Tardy’s Collectors Corner
  • Argos Book Shop

Consignment Shops

  • Gild the Lily
  • New 2 You
  • Rock Paper Scissors

Florists

  • Eastern Floral
  • Kennedy’s Flowers
  • Hysopp Floral Design Studio

Furniture Stores

  • Talsma Furniture
  • Stone’s Throw
  • Klingman’s

Garden Center Retailers

  • Flowerland
  • Romance Gardens
  • Harder & Warner Landscapes and Boutique Gardens

Gift Shops

  • Rebel
  • Black Cat Bodega
  • Gather-d

Grocery Stores

  • Meijer
  • Horrocks Market
  • Kingma’s Market

Hardware Stores

  • Grand Rapids Area ACE Hardware Stores
  • Alger Hardware
  • Kutsche’s Hardware & Industrial Supply

Home Décor Boutiques

  • Gather-d
  • COMMUNE
  • Kathryn Chaplow Collect

Jewelry Stores

  • Almassian Jewelers
  • De Vries Jewelers
  • Kessler’s Diamond Center

Men’s Clothing Stores

  • Fitzgerald’s Men’s Store
  • A.K. Rikk’s
  • Everywear

Pet Supplies Stores

  • Chow Hound
  • Pet Supplies Plus
  • Your Pets Naturally

Specialty Grocers

  • Martha’s Vineyard
  • Kingma’s Market
  • Horrocks Market

Women’s Clothing Stores

  • Leigh’s
  • Disco Darling
  • Gather-d

Services

Animal Clinic

  • Blue Pearl Pet Hospital
  • Family Friends Veterinary Hospital
  • Cascade Animal Hospital 

Auto Service

  • Community Automotive Repair
  • Cascade Automotive Services
  • Mason Street Garage 

Bank

  • Chase
  • Union Bank
  • Fifth Third

Child Care

  • Milestones
  • Goddard School
  • Wee Folks Child Care

Cleaning Service

  • Mint Cleaning
  • Hillside Home Management
  • Pinnacle Cleaning Services

Courier Services

  • Amazon
  • FedEx
  • UPS 

Credit Union

  • Lake Michigan Credit Union
  • Consumers Credit Union
  • MSUFCU

Dog Groomer

  • Whiskers Resort and Pet Spa
  • Cascade Hospital for Animals
  • FurChild Company / Sarah Gordon

Doggy Day Care

  • Whiskers Resort and Pet Spa
  • Katie’s K9’s
  • The Pack

Dog Walker/Service

  • Wild & Free Pet Services
  • Ataraxia Pet Care
  • Captivated Canine

Drinking Water Delivery Service

  • Gordon Water Systems
  • Absopure
  • Culligan

Dry Cleaner

  • Sheldon Cleaners
  • Afendoulis Cleaners and Tuxedos
  • Curtis Cleaners

Estate Planning

  • Mika Meyers PLC
  • Varnum Law
  • Bolhouse, Hofstee & McLean P.C. 

Family Law

  • Mika Meyers, PLC
  • Bolhouse, Hofstee & McLean, P.C
  • Varnum Law

Home Automation System

  • American Dream Integration
  • GR Metro 

Interior Designer

  • Design Phase
  • Fuchsia Design
  • Kristine Lang – Design Phase

Landscaping Service

  • Harder & Warner Landscaping
  • Summit Landscape Management INC
  • Alfresco Landscapes

Realtor

  • Erin Feater – GR Home Team
  • Zokoe Team – Five Star Real Estate
  • Blu House Properties

Retirement Community

  • Holland Home
  • Clark at Keller Lake
  • Porter Hills Village

Tree Service

  • Bartlett’s Tree Service
  • Great Lakes Tree Service
  • Wise Owl Tree Service

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