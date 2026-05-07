Best of Grand Rapids List: Retail & Services

So far, we’ve released the winners of our Arts & Entertainment and Community & Personalities categories. Next up is our Retail & Services section of the annual Best of Grand Rapids readers survey.
In case you haven’t heard by now, this year, we changed things up. Instead of naming winners and finalists, we’re celebrating things a little differently—because with so many close races (and plenty of ties), we think it’s fair to say: you’re all winners.
Want to see the full list across all categories? Grab a copy at Meijer, Schuler Books, D&W, Barnes & Noble, Family Fare, but hurry. The Best of Grand Rapids issue tends to fly off shelves fast! Check Newsstand Outlets for a full list of retailers. Better yet, Subscribe for just $24/year and never miss an issue.
And be sure to get your tickets to the Best of Grand Rapids Party to celebrate with all of the winners on Friday, May 8, 7–10 p.m. at the Goei Center, 818 Butterworth St. SW, Grand Rapids.
Now, without further ado, and in no particular order, here is annual roundup of the very best retail establishments and service providers Grand Rapids has to offer, as voted by you, our readers!
Retail
Antiques Dealers
- Pinky’s Place – Antique & Artisan Market
- Lost and Found Antiques
- Warehouse One
Appliance Dealers
- Decker & Son’s
- Gerrit’s Appliance
- Nawara Brothers
Art Galleries with Local Artwork for sale
- LaFontsee Gallery
- Nestology Shop & Studio
- AllArtWorks Viewing Studio
Automobile Dealers
- Fox Honda
- Borgman Ford
- Berger Chevrolet
Beer and Wine Merchants
- Martha’s Vineyard
- Rishi’s International Beverage
- The Crushed Grape
Bicycle Shops
- Free Wheeler
- Switchback Gear Exchange
- Alger Bikes
Book Stores
- Schuler’s
- Books & Mortar
- Orchard House Books & Café
Bridal Shops
- Renee Austin Wedding
- Bridal Elegance
- Khloe Mae Bridal
Comic Book Stores
- The Vault of Midnight
- Tardy’s Collectors Corner
- Argos Book Shop
Consignment Shops
- Gild the Lily
- New 2 You
- Rock Paper Scissors
Florists
- Eastern Floral
- Kennedy’s Flowers
- Hysopp Floral Design Studio
Furniture Stores
- Talsma Furniture
- Stone’s Throw
- Klingman’s
Garden Center Retailers
- Flowerland
- Romance Gardens
- Harder & Warner Landscapes and Boutique Gardens
Gift Shops
- Rebel
- Black Cat Bodega
- Gather-d
Grocery Stores
- Meijer
- Horrocks Market
- Kingma’s Market
Hardware Stores
- Grand Rapids Area ACE Hardware Stores
- Alger Hardware
- Kutsche’s Hardware & Industrial Supply
Home Décor Boutiques
- Gather-d
- COMMUNE
- Kathryn Chaplow Collect
Jewelry Stores
- Almassian Jewelers
- De Vries Jewelers
- Kessler’s Diamond Center
Men’s Clothing Stores
- Fitzgerald’s Men’s Store
- A.K. Rikk’s
- Everywear
Pet Supplies Stores
- Chow Hound
- Pet Supplies Plus
- Your Pets Naturally
Specialty Grocers
- Martha’s Vineyard
- Kingma’s Market
- Horrocks Market
Women’s Clothing Stores
- Leigh’s
- Disco Darling
- Gather-d
Services
Animal Clinic
- Blue Pearl Pet Hospital
- Family Friends Veterinary Hospital
- Cascade Animal Hospital
Auto Service
- Community Automotive Repair
- Cascade Automotive Services
- Mason Street Garage
Bank
- Chase
- Union Bank
- Fifth Third
Child Care
- Milestones
- Goddard School
- Wee Folks Child Care
Cleaning Service
- Mint Cleaning
- Hillside Home Management
- Pinnacle Cleaning Services
Courier Services
- Amazon
- FedEx
- UPS
Credit Union
- Lake Michigan Credit Union
- Consumers Credit Union
- MSUFCU
Dog Groomer
- Whiskers Resort and Pet Spa
- Cascade Hospital for Animals
- FurChild Company / Sarah Gordon
Doggy Day Care
- Whiskers Resort and Pet Spa
- Katie’s K9’s
- The Pack
Dog Walker/Service
- Wild & Free Pet Services
- Ataraxia Pet Care
- Captivated Canine
Drinking Water Delivery Service
- Gordon Water Systems
- Absopure
- Culligan
Dry Cleaner
- Sheldon Cleaners
- Afendoulis Cleaners and Tuxedos
- Curtis Cleaners
Estate Planning
- Mika Meyers PLC
- Varnum Law
- Bolhouse, Hofstee & McLean P.C.
Family Law
- Mika Meyers, PLC
- Bolhouse, Hofstee & McLean, P.C
- Varnum Law
Home Automation System
- American Dream Integration
- GR Metro
Interior Designer
- Design Phase
- Fuchsia Design
- Kristine Lang – Design Phase
Landscaping Service
- Harder & Warner Landscaping
- Summit Landscape Management INC
- Alfresco Landscapes
Realtor
- Erin Feater – GR Home Team
- Zokoe Team – Five Star Real Estate
- Blu House Properties
Retirement Community
- Holland Home
- Clark at Keller Lake
- Porter Hills Village
Tree Service
- Bartlett’s Tree Service
- Great Lakes Tree Service
- Wise Owl Tree Service