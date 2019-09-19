Our top Weekend Picks

This weekend features an outdoor concert on the West Side. And much more.

Symphony on the West Side

(Saturday)

This “family-friendly community concert” by the Grand Rapids Symphony will feature pre-concert music by Kathy LaMar, as well as music from Vivaldi, Tchaikovsky, Copland, Gershwin and more.

The concert is Sept. 21 from 6-8 p.m. at John Ball Park. It is free, but tickets are required. Photo via fb.com.

The Original Back to the 90s Party

(Saturday)

This glow-in-the-dark dance party will “immerse you in ’90s music, dance and culture.” And “the host always has tricks up his sleeve, and the DJs never disappoint.”

The party is Sept. 21 at 20 Monroe Live. Doors open at 9 p.m.

Serie Latina Presents La Santa Cecilia

(Friday)

La Santa Cecilia is a Grammy-winning band “exemplifying the modern-day creative hybrid of Latin culture, rock and world music.” The six-member band “draws inspiration from all over the world.”

The concert is Sept. 20 at DeVos Performance Hall at 8 p.m.

Lil Duval: “Living My Best Life Tour”

(Friday)

Stand-up comedian Lil Duval, a native of Jacksonville, Florida, “touches every nook and cranny available with his special brand of humor.”

The show is Sept. 20 at 20 Monroe Live. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Cars & Coffee

(Saturday)

This car show will feature 120 “fantastic show vehicles.” Organizers say to “bring the family, cameras and an appetite for great food.”

The event is Sept. 21 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Downtown Market.

Bonus picks

