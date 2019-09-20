Stroll among ‘Chrysanthemums & More’

Meijer Gardens is springing into fall.

The horticulture exhibition “Chrysanthemums & More” is now open and will continue until Oct. 27.

The exhibition features a variety of outdoor ornamental plantings, indoor floral arrangements, a floor-to-ceiling chrysanthemum display and more.

There are also several events happening during the exhibition: the Fall Bonsai Show, Fall Family Day, Giant Pumpkins, Hallowee-Ones, Herb & Gourd Fest and Tuesdays at the Farm.

“Our theme this year is ‘Art of the Chrysanthemum’,” said Steve LaWarre, director of horticulture, Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park.

“While we always dream up and deliver dynamic displays of fall’s best flowers and foliage, this year’s horticultural artistry is more contemporary than classic. Specialty chrysanthemums take on intentionally modern forms, which include intriguing groups of single hues and textures in vivid varieties and layered plantings.”

Photo by Kevin Beswick. Courtesy Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park.