Funny Girls are sharing their ‘search history’

A new local comedy show is ready for the stage.

Funny Girls, a group of Grand Rapids comedians, writers, musicians and bloggers, will present “Our Google Search History” this month.

“Come hear our Google search history out loud,” the group says.

The variety show will feature sketches, improv, standup, music and other comedic acts.

Funny Girls will perform “Our Google Search History” on Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. at The Comedy Project and on Sept. 20 at 8 p.m. at Dog Story Theater.

You can get tickets through the Funny Girls website.

