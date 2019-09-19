French restaurant re-launches

The French bistro inside a downtown hotel has been re-imagined.

JW Marriott Grand Rapids finished a remodel of the former six.one.six, at 235 Louis St. NW, and re-opened it as Margaux with a new menu of French cuisine, starting with dinner this week, according to six.one.six’s Facebook page.

Margaux serves appetizers, traditional French-inspired entrees and seafood, as well as desserts and confections, wine, cocktails, spirits and beer, according to a menu at OpenTable.

The restaurant’s executive chef is Caprice Mikel, according to OpenTable.

A JW Marriott spokesperson declined to share more details at this time.

Margaux’s food will demonstrate “a creative command of raw ingredients” and “a palatable confidence evident in every dish,” JW Marriott’s website says.

The bistro has a “sophisticated, modern atmosphere” with a casual dress code, Margaux’s Facebook page says.

Margaux serves breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Its hours are Monday to Friday from 11:30 a.m. to midnight, Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.

The restaurant will host its grand opening on Sept. 30.

