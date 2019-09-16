MLK Park is hosting the African American Art & Music Festival

The “boundless artistic contributions of African-Americans” will be on display this weekend.
The third-annual Grand Rapids African American Art & Music Festival will be Sept. 21 from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. at Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
The free cultural celebration is in partnership with Project One.
The park will feature artist Amanda Browder’s multi-colored textile piece and Heather Hart’s sculpture installation.
The festival will also include a range of performances: dance, gospel, jazz, R&B, rap and spoken word.
Saturday’s full stage schedule is below.
Main stage
9 a.m.: DJ Ed Spillers
noon: Gerald Perry, gospel
2 p.m.: League of Our Own, gospel and R&B
4 p.m.: Al Hight & M6-WEST, jazz and R&B
5 p.m.: DJ Robert S. Womack
6 p.m.: Bigg Swagg, rap
8 p.m.: As Is, R&B
9 p.m.: Raheem DeVaughn
Project 1 rooftop stage
1 p.m.: West Michigan Jewels of Africa
3 p.m.: Love Peace Unity Grand Rapids
5 p.m.: Azizi Jasper, spoken word
5:30 p.m.: Jamica Dance Group
7 p.m.: Baby Esco
