MLK Park is hosting the African American Art & Music Festival

The “boundless artistic contributions of African-Americans” will be on display this weekend.

The third-annual Grand Rapids African American Art & Music Festival will be Sept. 21 from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. at Martin Luther King Jr. Park.

The free cultural celebration is in partnership with Project One.

The park will feature artist Amanda Browder’s multi-colored textile piece and Heather Hart’s sculpture installation.

The festival will also include a range of performances: dance, gospel, jazz, R&B, rap and spoken word.

Saturday’s full stage schedule is below.

Main stage

9 a.m.: DJ Ed Spillers

noon: Gerald Perry, gospel

2 p.m.: League of Our Own, gospel and R&B

4 p.m.: Al Hight & M6-WEST, jazz and R&B

5 p.m.: DJ Robert S. Womack

6 p.m.: Bigg Swagg, rap

8 p.m.: As Is, R&B

9 p.m.: Raheem DeVaughn

Project 1 rooftop stage

1 p.m.: West Michigan Jewels of Africa

3 p.m.: Love Peace Unity Grand Rapids

5 p.m.: Azizi Jasper, spoken word

5:30 p.m.: Jamica Dance Group

7 p.m.: Baby Esco

