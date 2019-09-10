‘Hedwig and the Angry Inch’ taking the stage

A musical about a transgender rock ‘n’ roll performer is about to open in town.

Actors’ Theatre is presenting “Hedwig and the Angry Inch” Sept. 12-18 and 19-21 at the Spectrum Theater downtown.

The story follows Hedwig Schmidt, an East German rock ‘n’ roller, who is “the victim of a botched sex-change operation,” Actors’ Theatre says.

“The show daringly breaks the fourth wall as Hedwig, with a little help from a band and back-up singer Yitzhak, examines her quest for identity, love and wholeness.”

The book is by John Cameron Mitchell, and music and lyrics are by Stephen Trask.

Tickets are $24-$28.

