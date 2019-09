It’s apple time in West Michigan.

The Michigan Apple Fest will return on Sept. 21 from 10 a.m to 7 p.m. in downtown Sparta.

The day-long festival will feature an apple-tasting contest, an apple slingshot contest and an apple pie baking contest.

There will also be food, bands, demonstrations, harvest games, arts and crafts, a petting zoo, apple giveaways, the Michigan Apple Queen and more.

Photo via pixabay.com