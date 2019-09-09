Step into the ‘Ring of Fire’

The songbook of Johnny Cash’s life will “come to life” in a locally performed musical.

Grand Rapids Civic Theatre is presenting “Ring of Fire” at various dates and times from Sept. 13-29.

An eight-person ensemble will perform a singing and dancing “nod” to the Man in Black with songs like “I Walk The Line,” “A Boy Named Sue,” “Folsom Prison Blues” and “Ring of Fire.”

“The familiar tunes serve as anchor for a deeper narrative on love, generational living, struggles and redemption,” the theater says.

The musical was created by Richard Maltby Jr. and conceived by William Meade. The orchestrations were developed by Steven Bishop and Jeff Lisenby.

Tickets are $22-$39.

