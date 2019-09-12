Our top Weekend Picks

This weekend features a party to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month — and much more.

Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration

(Saturday)

The night-long party will feature three bands, a DJ, free salsa lessons, art, “Latin-inspired” food and beer.

The party is Sept. 14 from 7 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Founders’ Grand Rapids taproom. Photo via pixabay.com.

Beer City Fall Crawl

(Saturday)

“Grab your best beer-drinkin’ buds” and complete your “Chugging Checklist” after hitting seven bars over 1.5 miles.

The crawl is Sept. 14 from 1-5 p.m. and starts at the Grand Rapids Downtown Market. Registration is from noon to 1 p.m. Tickets are online.

Blue Bridge Amplified Ft. Dan Deacon

(Saturday)

“Electronic beat-maker and headliner Dan Deacon and an array of local artists will take over Rafael Lozano-Hemmer’s ‘Voice Bridge,’ activating the sound system and 400-plus lights that will traverse Grand Rapids’ iconic Blue Bridge.”

The free event is Sept. 14 from 8-10 p.m. at the Blue Bridge.

Geek Stuff Garage Sale

(Saturday)

“Come shop for action figures, toys, movie memorabilia, comics, video games, board games and more.”

The sale is Sept. 14 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at The Comic Signal.

Cherry Park Live

(Friday)

The night features a concert by Cabildo, a beer tent for adults and games for kids.

The free concert is Sept. 13 at 6 p.m. at Cherry Park.

