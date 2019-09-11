Cross over for the WestSide StreetFair

The WestSide StreetFair is back.

The fair on the city’s West Side will be on Sept. 14 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. “right by” Rockford Construction, at 601 First St. NW.

The “family-centric community event” will feature live bands, a beer tent, a comedy stage, arts, education-themed activities and more.

There will also be a Downtown Rummage Sale featuring clothing and accessories during the street fair.

The sale will take place on Winter Street NW, between O’Tooles Public House and the Grand Rapids Fire Department station.

Photo via fb.com