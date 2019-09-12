Expo goes from baby … to beyond

The first-ever Grand Rapids Baby and Beyond Expo is this weekend.

The event is Sept. 14 and 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at MSA Woodland in Grand Rapids, at 2100 28th St. SE.

Baby and Beyond is a production of Grand Rapids Magazine and the new Grand Rapids Baby and Beyond magazine, which will debut in October.

The family-friendly expo is geared toward the parents of infants and toddlers on up to elementary and middle-schoolers, according to Charlsie Dewey, managing editor, Grand Rapids Magazine and Grand Rapids Baby and Beyond.

“We will have plenty of resources to share with everyone on the parenting journey,” Dewey says in the expo’s program.

More than 100 vendors will be on hand, featuring baby and children’s clothing and accessories, as well as services for parents.

Child and health care experts will conduct “interactive and educational activities on-site,” share “pre- and post-pregnancy resources” and more.

There will be a nursing and changing lounge for attendees, a family photo booth by 616 Media and princesses from the Princess Party Co., ready to say “hi” to little visitors.

WOOD TV8’s Jordan Carson will be the official emcee for the expo.

Tickets are $8 for general admission, $15 for early admission at 9 a.m. Saturday and $45 for VIPs, who will receive early admission Saturday, plus a VIP diaper bag filled with products, while supplies last, valued at $100.

Discounted tickets will be available at Grand Rapids-area Family Fare and D&W supermarkets.

Children under 5 years old get in free.