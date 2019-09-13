Perrin Brewing is throwing a Backyard Bash

Perrin Brewing Co. is celebrating its seventh anniversary in cosmic style.
Perrin will host its outer-spaced themed Backyard Bash on Sept. 14 from 4-11 p.m. at its taproom in Comstock Park.
You are encouraged to “come dressed in your space gear.”
The Backyard Bash will feature a cigar-rolling lounge, cornhole tournament, live music outdoor games and vendors.
The party’s musical lineup includes several acts: Hollywood Makeout; Jake Kershaw; Kosmic Mama & the Holding Co.; Paradise Outlaw; and The Hacky Turtles.
Perrin says blankets and chairs are welcome.
You must be 21 or older and have a valid ID to enter.
Tickets are available at the gate or online.
Photo via fb.com
Facebook Comments